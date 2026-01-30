UP governor, CM pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on 78th death anniversary

Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi (1869-1948) here on his 78th death anniversary observed as Martyrs’ Day. The CM garlanded Mahatma Gandhi’s statue at GPO Park and then observed a moment of silence in his memory. Paying tribute to the Father of the Nation through his X handle, Yogi also appealed to people to adopt his ideals. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, flanked by deputy CM Brajesh Pathak and Lucknow mayor Sushma Kharkwal at an event held to mark Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary in Lucknow on January 30, 2026. (HT photo)

During the ceremony, schoolchildren presented Mahatma Gandhi’s favourite bhajans. The GPO Park resonated with the melodious tunes of “Raghu Pati Raghav Raja Ram” and other soulful religious songs. The CM appreciated the children’s performance and took photographs with them in front of the Gandhi statue.

Earlier, paying tribute on his X handle, he wrote: ‘On the martyrdom day of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi ji, we pay our humble tributes. Revered Bapu’s devotion to truth, unwavering non-violence and compassion for humanity continue to guide the world. Let us follow his ideals and contribute to a just, prosperous and developed India.’

The event was also attended by deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, mayor Sushma Kharkwal and other dignitaries. Besides, a tribute ceremony was organised at the Gandhi auditorium of the Jan Bhawan (Governor House) where governor Anandiben Patel garlanded the portrait of the Father of the Nation.

During the event, students from Bhatkhande Sanskriti University and those residing at Jan Bhawan presented soulful renditions of Gandhi’s favourite bhajans. On the occasion, a two-minute silence was observed by the governor, all Raj Bhavan officers and staff besides other dignitaries present there.