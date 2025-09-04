UP governor for mechanism to curb fee hike in mid-session

Saying that fees should not be raised by institutions in the middle of an academic calendar, Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel on Thursday said the Raj Bhavan was ready to help students if they face such a situation. She also said there should be such a mechanism that prevents hike of even Re 1 in such a way. Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel. (HT file)

Addressing the first convocation of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University, the governor said, “Many poor families pay fees after selling property so that their children can study in medical institutes. Paying a higher fee may be difficult or it may not just be possible for them.”

“If a family pays ₹15 lakh once and next time you ask for ₹20 lakh, can the family pay the increased amount? I have to interfere at times to get the fee returned,” she said while sharing an incident in Agra district.

“In Agra, I heard a family paying ₹15 lakh and the child died later. When I inquired about the money, I got to know that the family sold land to pay fees. I got the fee returned,” the governor added. “I ask girls if a situation comes before them, the doors of Raj Bhavan are open for them,” she said.

At the convocation, a total 8,507 degrees were awarded where 72 percent (6,150) were women candidates. Among meritorious candidates receiving medals, 82 percent were women. In his address, deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak congratulated the candidates who received degrees and medals.