U.P. Governor: Varsities should focus on research
Lucknow Chancellor of state universities and Governor Anandiben Patel said on Wednesday that universities should focus on research. Presently, all the attention of higher education institutions was focused only on teaching work, she said.
The Governor, while inaugurating a one-day state level workshop on “Quality education, building world class universities to Improve national and global rankings” at Raj Bhawan, said, “We have to prepare our education systems according to the international standard.”
She said, “Today India is emerging as a new hope in the eyes of the world, so our students and youth will have to cooperate in building a new India.”
“We have to think about the deprived and poor/ needy students and make an education plan for every student of every category from preschool education level to PG. We have to keep the backward youths in mind while making the education system,” she said.
It is worth noting that through the New Education Policy (NEP-2020), the Government of India has brought the world’s biggest reform in the field of education.
UP higher education minister Yogendra Upadhyay said that universities and educational institutions of the entire nation should cooperate with each other.
In the workshop, Chancellor of Chandigarh University Satnam Singh Sandhu presented an analytical report, which displayed the current status of the universities of Uttar Pradesh in the National and Global Rankings as well as for the future. A roadmap for the same was also presented.
He mooted a State Internal Quality Assurance Cell named Uttar Pradesh Centre for Ranking and Accreditation Mentorship (UPCRAM), which would help in improving the national and global ranking of state universities.
‘Institutes should be open to change, adaptive to new trends’
Educational institutions need to be open to change, said Prof Satish K Tripathi, president of State University of New York at Buffalo, United States during his interaction with directors of institutes, deans and senior officers of Banaras Hindu University here on Wednesday. He said that the academic landscape was undergoing a massive transformation. Hence, educational institutions should also be adaptive to the new trends and practices in the interest of students, pedagogy and research.
Lucknow University to roll out red carpet for NAAC team today
A team from National Assessment and Accreditation Council will visit the Lucknow University from Thursday to carry out physically verify LU claim for better grading. LU has obtained NAAC grading twice, four of the possible five stars in 2002 and B grade in 2014. “This time we are hopeful of further improvement in our rating,” said LU spokesperson, Durgesh Srivastava. A mock drill too was conducted to ensure departments were better prepared.
600-flat Pune hsg society spends 22 hrs without power; shells out Rs35,000 on diesel generators
As many as 600 flats from 11 buildings at a posh residential society Margosa Heights in Mohammadwadi area of Kondhwa had to stay without power for almost 22 hours, mainly due to “slow action” from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited. To run essential services during power cuts, the society spent Rs35,000 on diesel during the crisis period. MSEDCL PRO office when contacted for the version said that they will look into the issue.
Actor Arjun Kapoor sells Bandra flat for R16 crore
MumbaiActor Arjun Kapoor has sold his apartment in 81 Aureate building in Bandra West for Rs 16 crore. The 4,364-sq-ft flat is on the 19th floor of the building on KC Marg. The buyers are named as Shankar Bhoir and Satyen Bhoir, who will also have access to three car parks in the building. Arjun's sister Anshula Kapoor signed the sale documents. Kapoor's girlfriend, actress Malaika Arora, also owns a flat in 81 Aureate building.
Passenger bringing high quality airguns from Dubai held at Lucknow airport
Twenty high quality airguns were seized from a passenger soon after he arrived at the Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh airport from Dubai via flight IX-194 on Tuesday. The accused, intercepted by Customs at the Lucknow airport on the basis of intelligence inputs, had allegedly hidden airguns in his bag along with telescopic sights and arms accessories worth Rs 20, 54, 000, officials said. Airport authorities said, of late, smuggling airguns is becoming quite common.
