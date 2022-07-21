U.P. Governor: Varsities should focus on research

Lucknow Chancellor of state universities and Governor Anandiben Patel said on Wednesday that universities should focus on research. Presently, all the attention of higher education institutions was focused only on teaching work, she said.

The Governor, while inaugurating a one-day state level workshop on “Quality education, building world class universities to Improve national and global rankings” at Raj Bhawan, said, “We have to prepare our education systems according to the international standard.”

She said, “Today India is emerging as a new hope in the eyes of the world, so our students and youth will have to cooperate in building a new India.”

“We have to think about the deprived and poor/ needy students and make an education plan for every student of every category from preschool education level to PG. We have to keep the backward youths in mind while making the education system,” she said.

It is worth noting that through the New Education Policy (NEP-2020), the Government of India has brought the world’s biggest reform in the field of education.

UP higher education minister Yogendra Upadhyay said that universities and educational institutions of the entire nation should cooperate with each other.

In the workshop, Chancellor of Chandigarh University Satnam Singh Sandhu presented an analytical report, which displayed the current status of the universities of Uttar Pradesh in the National and Global Rankings as well as for the future. A roadmap for the same was also presented.

He mooted a State Internal Quality Assurance Cell named Uttar Pradesh Centre for Ranking and Accreditation Mentorship (UPCRAM), which would help in improving the national and global ranking of state universities.