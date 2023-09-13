UP govt accelerates efforts to protect stray cattle

LUCKNOW As part of efforts to protect stray cattle in Uttar Pradesh, chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led government released the third instalment of ₹125 crore in the current financial year (2023-24) for the construction of temporary shelters. A sum of ₹ 50 per day per cow will be given to temporary cow shelters in the state in the current fiscal. (Pic for representation)

The government is working to make UP a leader in the dairy sector, and the allocation of funds is a crucial step in this direction. Notably, the government has launched various schemes like Nand Baba Milk Mission, Nandini Krishak Samriddhi Yojana, and is also providing ambulances and shelters for protection of stray cows, stated a government release.

The funds will be used to quickly build temporary shelters across the state to provide proper care and protection to stray cows.

A sum of ₹50 per day per cow will be given in temporary cow shelters in the state in the current fiscal. This fund will help cover daily expenses on care, treatment, proper nutrition and suitable sheds for cows in these shelters.

As per plan, officials from the animal husbandry department in all districts will undertake regular visits to ensure that these shelters are providing optimal conditions for cows, including proper healthcare.

Furthermore, government veterinary doctors will periodically examine the health of the cows in these shelters, as needed. District magistrates, block officers and village panchayat officers will also have the responsibility of inspecting these facilities from time to time.

The responsibility for smoothly implementing the process of construction and maintenance of temporary cow shelters across the state has been given to the animal husbandry department. The department will not only complete the certification process, but also give all types of clearances, and carry out inspection of shelters. It will be ensured that the allocated funds are used only for the designated purpose and not diverted to cover any other expenses.

