UP govt allocates ₹44,145 cr to home dept; shot in the arm for police, fire services infra

LUCKNOW Continuing its strong emphasis on law and order, the UP government has allocated ₹44,145.77 crore to the home department in its budget for 2026–27 — an increase of ₹3,277 crore over the previous year's ₹40,868 crore.

Within this outlay, more than ₹3,378 crore has been earmarked for strengthening police and fire services infrastructure, underlining the administration’s sustained focus on security and enforcement as the state moves towards the 2027 assembly elections.

Since assuming office in March 2017, the government has projected improved law and order as a key pillar of its governance model. Official data indicates that 271 criminals have been killed in police encounters during this period, a statistic the administration cites as evidence of its crackdown on organised crime. The latest budget allocations, officials say, are intended to consolidate infrastructure expansion, modernisation and improved personnel welfare.

A total of ₹1,374 crore has been allocated for the construction of non-residential police buildings, including police stations and departmental offices while ₹1,243 crore has been earmarked for residential accommodation for police personnel to address housing shortages and improve working conditions.

A sum of ₹346 crore has been set aside for residential and non-residential police infrastructure in newly created districts to strengthen administrative presence and response systems.

Under Mission Shakti, ₹25 crore has been provided for procuring vehicles for women beat personnel, aimed at enhancing mobility and reinforcing women-focused policing initiatives at the grassroots level.

Additional allocations include ₹9.73 crore for vehicles and other resources at cyber police stations, ₹27.51 crore in two phases to improve response time of UP112 through vehicle purchases and ₹1 crore for the Anti-Narcotics Task Force under the corpus fund. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has been allotted ₹14.87 crore for vehicles.

The Women and Child Security Organisation will receive ₹2.69 crore for vehicles and equipment, while the Prisons Department has been allocated ₹56.22 lakh for tractors and agricultural equipment.

The fire services department has also received a significant boost with ₹200 crore being allocated for the construction of residential and non-residential fire stations. A sum of ₹190 crore has been earmarked to strengthen firefighting systems in multi-storey buildings and to operationalise newly constructed centres.

Officials say these measures are aimed at expanding fire response capabilities and ensuring better preparedness in urban areas witnessing vertical growth.

Alongside the financial push, the government reiterated its claim of improved crime control. Budget documents cite a decline in major crimes, including an 89% drop in dacoity, 85% in loot, 47% in murder, 70% in rioting and 62% in kidnapping for ransom.

Reported crimes against women have also declined. According to official figures — murders down by 48%, dowry deaths by 19%, rape by 67% and outraging modesty by 34%. Cases related to atrocities against people belonging to SC/ST have similarly reduced, with murders down by 43%, arson 94%, rape 32% and grievous hurt 10%.

With substantial investments directed towards police stations, personnel housing, emergency response systems and fire infrastructure, the strategy appears designed to strengthen on-ground capacity while reinforcing the broader narrative of security and administrative control.

Step towards a safer, prosperous UP: DGP

UP director general of police, Rajeev Krishna, expressed gratitude to chief minister Yogi Adityanath for allocating over ₹44,000 crore towards law and order and modern policing in the state’s 2026–27 budget.

Calling the budget a historic step, the DGP stated that the provisions would provide a strong foundation for realising the vision of a “safe and prosperous Uttar Pradesh”, reinforcing security, sensitivity and institutional capability across the state.

In a post shared on X, the DGP described the budgetary provision as a significant and forward-looking move that would accelerate the transformation of policing in UP into a smart, technology-driven and modern system.

Krishna noted that modernising cyber police stations, establishing a Cyber Security Operations Centre, and strengthening digital and forensic investigation mechanisms would enhance the state’s capacity to tackle emerging and technology-based crimes. He also emphasized empowering new forensic science laboratories and promoting scientific investigation practices to ensure more efficient and evidence-based policing.