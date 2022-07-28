UP govt approves plan to widen 158 roads in Ayodhya; ₹250 crore budget allocated
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday approved a plan to widen and repair 158 roads in Ayodhya as part of its plan to promote religious tourism.
With a corpus of ₹250 crore, roads will be widened in all five assembly constituencies of Ayodhya. Each assembly segment will get ₹50 crore for the project.
A maximum of 53 roads have been selected in Ayodhya assembly segment followed by 42 in Gosainganj, 23 in Milkipur, 21 in Bikapur and 19 in Rudauli assembly segment.
The public works department (PWD) will execute the project.
According to Ayodhya mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay, roads have been identified and a proposal has been sent to the state government.
Also Read: Ayodhya ready for first Sawan after Covid restrictions
The government is expected to release the budget next month and work is likely to start after the monsoon.
The state government also wants to develop a web of roads in Ayodhya to make commuting easy for devotees.
This project has been conceptualised keeping into consideration devotees coming to Ayodhya from adjoining regions. Devotees in large numbers also come toAyodhya from nearby districts, including Basti, Sultanpur, Gonda, Bahraich, Ambedkar Nagar and Barabanki.
“On every festive occasion, maximum rush of devotees to Ayodhya is from adjoining districts. We have to develop amenities for them and make commuting easy,” said Upadhyay.
The already approved road widening project near Ram Janmabhoomi and Hanuman Garhi temple has been put on hold due to ongoing Shravan fair and monsoon. The project will be expedited after the festive season is over.
During month long Shravan festival, large number of devotees and kanwariyas (devotees of Lord Shiva) arrive in Ayodhya at Nageshwar Nath temple at Ram Ki Paidi.
Due to this rush, the road widening project has been put on hold for the time being.
-
Cong believes Nehru-Gandhi family above law: Tejasvi Surya
BJP leader Tejasvi Surya on Thursday charged the Congress with being a "dynastic" party which believed that the Nehru-Gandhi family was "above the law". Surya, who is also the national president of BJP youth wing, was talking to reporters upon his arrival in the Bihar capital for attending a two-day conclave of the party's seven "morchas" over the weekend.
-
Mohali MC’s own building not equipped to fight fire
While the Mohali municipal corporation has been dragging its feet in ensuring fire safety arrangements at residential and commercial buildings in the city, it itself is also sitting on a tinderbox. An audit carried out by the civic body has found glaring violations of fire-safety norms at its building in Sector 68. Apart from handling the city's civic affairs, the corporation also caters to over 1,000 visitors at the five-storey building everyday.
-
Chandigarh man caught with 10 gm heroin gets six-year jail
Observing that numerous households have been ruined due to the drug menace, a local court has awarded a Sector-27 resident six years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing heroin. According to the prosecution, the police had laid a naka near Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, on December 18, 2018. In the evening, police noticed Kumar's walking away suspiciously on noticing the naka. The man revealed his name as Anil Kumar, who lived in Sector 27-C.
-
Shamlat land meant for gaushala being exploited for commercial gains: Punjab to HC
The shamlat land in Balongi, meant for a gaushala only, is being exploited for commercial gains by a Mohali society, headed by former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, the Punjab government has told the Punjab and Haryana high court. High court had stayed the lease cancellation earlier this month. The gaushala is being run on 10 acres in Balongi by former Congress cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu's trust.
-
Chandigarh’s legacy waste removal project: Firm makes lowest bid of ₹79 crore, MC to try to bring it lower
The work on removing the second lot of 7.67 metric tonnes of legacy waste at the Dadumajra landfill is likely to start soon. In its second attempt at allotting the work, the municipal corporation on Thursday opened the financial bids, in which three firms were in the running, and Aakanksha Enterprises submitted the lowest bid of ₹79.68 crore. The estimated cost of the project is around ₹67 crore.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics