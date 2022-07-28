UP govt approves plan to widen 158 roads in Ayodhya; 250 crore budget allocated

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday approved a plan to widen and repair 158 roads in Ayodhya as part of its plan to promote religious tourism.

With a corpus of ₹250 crore, roads will be widened in all five assembly constituencies of Ayodhya. Each assembly segment will get ₹50 crore for the project.

A maximum of 53 roads have been selected in Ayodhya assembly segment followed by 42 in Gosainganj, 23 in Milkipur, 21 in Bikapur and 19 in Rudauli assembly segment.

The public works department (PWD) will execute the project.

According to Ayodhya mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay, roads have been identified and a proposal has been sent to the state government.

Also Read: Ayodhya ready for first Sawan after Covid restrictions

The government is expected to release the budget next month and work is likely to start after the monsoon.

The state government also wants to develop a web of roads in Ayodhya to make commuting easy for devotees.

This project has been conceptualised keeping into consideration devotees coming to Ayodhya from adjoining regions. Devotees in large numbers also come toAyodhya from nearby districts, including Basti, Sultanpur, Gonda, Bahraich, Ambedkar Nagar and Barabanki.

“On every festive occasion, maximum rush of devotees to Ayodhya is from adjoining districts. We have to develop amenities for them and make commuting easy,” said Upadhyay.

The already approved road widening project near Ram Janmabhoomi and Hanuman Garhi temple has been put on hold due to ongoing Shravan fair and monsoon. The project will be expedited after the festive season is over.

During month long Shravan festival, large number of devotees and kanwariyas (devotees of Lord Shiva) arrive in Ayodhya at Nageshwar Nath temple at Ram Ki Paidi.

Due to this rush, the road widening project has been put on hold for the time being.