U.P. govt cites expert opinion, says Sangam water safe for bathing

: Citing the opinion of a few independent environmental scientists, the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday claimed the Sangam water was safe for bathing. Devotees take a holy dip at the Sangam during the ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj on Tuesday (PTI)

“Amit Kumar Mishra, assistant professor at the School of Environmental Sciences, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Prof Umesh Kumar Singh from the Environmental Science Center, Allahabad University, and associate professor R.K. Ranjan from the Central University of South Bihar have stated that, based on the current report, the Ganga water is alkaline, which indicates a healthy water body,” the press statement said.

Considering the level of dissolved oxygen, the water is suitable for bathing, said scientists.

The Central Pollution Control Board, in its report to the National Green Tribunal earlier this month, had mentioned a high level of fecal coliform.

“Experts believe certain findings may have been misinterpreted or misrepresented, causing concern,” the press statement added.