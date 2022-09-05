U.P. govt claims consistent increase in revenue earnings

The state government on Monday claimed consistent increase in revenue earnings and said it was collecting reports about the damage caused to farmers following deficit in rainfall in different districts of Uttar Pradesh.

“The state government’s collections in August 2022 have gone up by ₹935.02 crore against the revenue earned in the corresponding month in 2021. Our revenue collections have increased in first five months of 2022-2023 as well. As far as the issue of deficit monsoon is concerned, we are collecting reports from districts about the losses incurred by the farmers,” said minister for finance Suresh Khanna.

“We will take a call on the relief to be given to farmers on the basis of these reports. We understand lesser paddy has been sown by the farmers and hope they will sow other crops to make up for the losses in coming days,” said Khanna.

About the revenue collections, Khanna said the state government collected revenue of ₹13,024.44 crore in August 2022 against ₹12089.42 collected in the same month in 2021. He said this showed an increase of ₹935.02 crore in tax and non-tax revenue collections in August 2022 against the total earnings made in the same month in 2021.

An item wise break up of revenue collected, however, indicated that the state government’s GST collection in August 2022 remained only ₹4,658.08 crore against ₹4,814.53 crore GST collected in the same month in 2021. Khanna explained this shortfall saying the state government received ₹999.61 crore ad hoc GST in 2021. He said there was no shortfall in collections in 2022.

Khanna said in first five months (April 1 to August 31, 2022) of 2022-2023, the state government collected taxes of ₹68,514.45 crore—73.1 percent of target of ₹93,707.09 crore. He said the state government collected non-tax revenue of ₹4,533.87 crore— 49.4 percent of target of ₹9,181.91 crore in the same period.

Professor Yashvir Tyagi, former head of Lucknow University’s economics department, expressed his concern over the prevailing situation. “The revenue of the state government has increased vis-à-vis the last year. However, meeting the revenue target remains a challenge. The shortage of revenue will constrain the government from meeting its developmental expenditure. Another cause of concern is the likely adverse impact of deficit and uneven monsoon in different districts. This may have an adverse impact on economic activities in Uttar Pradesh,” said Tyagi.

