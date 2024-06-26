UP govt employees to get one-time option to choose old pension scheme

LUCKNOW The state cabinet on Tuesday decided to provide a one-time option to choose the old pension scheme (OPS) to state government employees, employees of educational institutions aided by the government, autonomous institutions funded by state government, in which pension scheme of employees had been in force and which were financed from the consolidated fund of the state government, said parliamentary affairs and finance minister Suresh Khanna Employees who had been appointed on or after April 1, 2005, but the advertisement of the post for the appointment had been published before March 28, 2005, on which the notification regarding the implementation of the National Pension System was issued by UP government would get the option. (Pic for representation)

By a notification dated March 28, 2005, it had been provided that employees joining service of state government and all such autonomous institutions under the control of the government and government-aided educational institutions, where pension scheme like the present pension scheme of state employees is in force and their financing is done from the consolidated fund of the state Government, on or after April 1 2005, will be covered under the National Pension System, he said.

The central government had already issued orders on March 3,.2023, that any central employee who was appointed on or after January 1, 2004, against a vacancy that was advertised by the central government before the notification issued on December 22, 2003 regarding implementation of NPS, will be given a one-time option to opt for the old pension scheme, he said.

The cabinet approved the proposal to expand the area of Varanasi, Bareilly and Moradabad development authorities and revenue villages will be included in these development authorities. Finance minister Suresh Khanna said a decision had also been taken to expand the boundaries of three authorities, including 215 revenue villages in the Varanasi Development Authority. While 35 revenue villages were included in the Bareilly Development Authority, 71 revenue villages were included in the Moradabad Development Authority.

Integrated manufacturing clusters

The cabinet also gave its approval to set up integrated manufacturing clusters in Prayagraj and Agra for the Amritsar-Kolkata Industrial Corridor Project. An agreement was signed between UPSIDA and central government organization- National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust. The establishment of clusters will give momentum to economic and industrial development in the state.

Aqua metro corridor

The cabinet gave nod to extend the aqua metro corridor from Noida Sector 142 to Botanical Garden. The project will cost ₹2254.35 crore for the construction of 11.56-km Metro track. Khanna said the Noida authority will construct the corridor.

Concessions to mega industrial units

The cabinet gave nod to high level empowered committee’s proposal to give special facilities and concessions to mega category industrial units under UP Industrial Investment and Employment Promotion Policy 2022 to promote investment in the state. The nine companies, which got approval of the cabinet, included Kanodia Cement Private Limited, Balaji Wafers, Banaskatha District Cooperative Milk Production Centre, RACL Geartech Limited, ITC Limited, AB Mauri India Private Limited, HL Agro Products Private Limited and Shri Cement North Private Limited.

Transfer of land

The state cabinet gave approval for the transfer of land of the closed UP State Spinning Company Limited, Kanpur and UP State Yarn Company Limited, Kanpur to UPSIDA for industrial use. It will be allotted to companies with whom the state government has signed MoU at the Investors’ Summit and groundbreaking ceremony to set up units in the state.

Centres of excellence

Under the UP Startup Policy -2020 (first amendment), the state government has planned to set up centres of excellence. On Tuesday, the cabinet gave approval for financial support to four centres of excellence - in the field of telecommunication - IIT Roorkee (Saharanpur campus) and IIT Kanpur, in block chain area - IIM Lucknow (Noida campus) and in the field of manufacturing - Ajay Kumar Garg Engineering College, Ghaziabad.