Lucknow, Taking cognisance of the issue of stray dogs and dog bites across the state, the Uttar Pradesh government has accelerated the setting up of animal birth control centres and shelter homes. UP govt expedites setting up of animal birth control centres, dog shelter homes

The ACC and Dog Shelter Homes are being developed in municipal corporations and district headquarters of the state, an official statement said.

At the government level, priority is being given to simultaneous progress in land identification, budget allocation, and project approval. The Supreme Court has issued guidelines in this regard.

The Supreme Court on November 7 last year, took note of the "alarming rise" in dog bite cases in institutional areas like educational centres and hospitals, and directed that such canines should be moved to designated shelters.

The bench had directed the authorities to prevent the ingress of stray dogs into the premises of government and private educational institutions and hospitals, etc., to prevent dog bite incidents.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state government's objective is to permanently resolve the stray dog problem humanely and scientifically, the statement said.

According to the government, the effective system of Dog Shelter Homes and ABC centres will ensure public safety and equally strengthen animal welfare.

In municipal corporation areas, Dog Shelter Homes will be developed along with the already operational or proposed ABC centres.

Each municipal corporation is to provide suitable land and complete all necessary administrative formalities, the statement said.

The government has clarified that the entire process is in accordance with Supreme Court guidelines and animal welfare standards.

The government has instructed that a separate Detailed Project Report be prepared for the shelter homes, the statement said.

According to the proposals received, the estimated cost per shelter home ranges from ₹4.7 crore to ₹5.31 crore.

The DPR includes key aspects the capacity of the shelter home, infrastructure, veterinary facilities, food supply, cleanliness, security arrangements, and the deployment of trained staff.

At the government level, these DPRs have been granted in-principle approval, and the next phase of the process has now begun according to the Supreme Court directions, the statement added.

Some districts have identified land for the ABC centres while others are yet to clear land-related legal formalities, the government added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.