UP govt fast tracks Bundelkhand Expressway project

The Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) claims that around 80 per cent of the Bundelkhand Expressway project has been completed.
According to government sources, the state government has accorded top priority to completing the Bundelkhand Expressway project (HT file)
According to government sources, the state government has accorded top priority to completing the Bundelkhand Expressway project (HT file)
Published on Nov 29, 2021 12:07 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Lucknow: With the state government fast-tracking the 296-km long Bundelkhand expressway project that traverses through seven districts, it is likely to be the next mega project to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon.

The Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) claims that around 80 per cent of the project has been completed.

Awanish Awasthi, CEO, UPEIDA, on Sunday, carried out aerial and on-the-spot inspection of the Bundelkhand expressway project. Officials of the district administration of respective districts and UPEIDA were also present.

“The Bundelkhand expressway project is in the last stage of completion. Around 80 percent of the construction work has been completed. The project will be inaugurated soon,” said Durgesh Upadhyay, UPEIDA spokesperson.

According to government sources, the state government has accorded top priority to completing the Bundelkhand Expressway project and getting it inaugurated by PM Modi before dates for Uttar Pradesh assembly polls are announced.

The UPEIDA CEO is personally monitoring progress of the project and is seeking daily updates.

The Bundelkhand Expressway has its origin at Bharatkoop in Chitrakoot district. It merges with the Agra– Lucknow Expressway at Kudrail village in Etawah district and traverses through Chitrakoot, Banda, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Jalaun, Auraiya and Etawah.

This expressway would provide faster connectivity with Agra, National Capital Region (NCR), Delhi.

Recently, PM Modi had inaugurated the 341-km long Purvanchal Expressway. It starts from Chandsarai village in Lucknow district and ends at Haidaria village on National Highway number 31, 18 kilometres east of the Uttar Pradesh-Bihar border.

The key feature of the expressway is the 3.2 km long airstrip to enable landing and take-off of Indian Air Force fighter planes in case of emergency.

