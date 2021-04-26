UP govt fudging data to show fewer deaths: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday charged the state government with fudging coronavirus death numbers and said the data shown by it was contradicted by the rush at crematoriums.

“While on one hand the government is showing fewer deaths on the other hand there is no let-up in cremations. There is an emergency of breaths because of lack of oxygen, beds and medicines. The way people are dying, it’s genocide like situation,” said the former UP chief minister.

In a statement, Akshilesh said short-sightedness and mismanagement of the BJP government, despite warnings from experts, has turned UP into ‘Corona Pradesh (Corona state).

“The BJP must quit its arrogance of power and should start thinking like family members of Covid patients. It must immediately start making arrangement of oxygen cylinders at Covid patients in home quarantine. Patient is a patient, be at hospital or home,” he said.

Akhilesh also demanded that prices of vaccines should be uniform and people be inoculated free-of-cost.

“The government has failed to the extent that even BJP MPs and MLAs are not satisfied with the current state of affairs and warning of sitting on dharna. The phone numbers of hospitals and doctors that the BJP government is publicising are all wrong. Such an insensitive government was never seen in the state,” he said.

The former chief minister further said that the government also failed on checking black-marketing of drugs and oxygen in the state.

He said “Medical experts and scientists had been indicating that the second wave of Covid pandemic would be far more severe, but the BJP government was busy trying to win praise. The BJP government has no moral right to stay in power.”