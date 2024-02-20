U.P. govt issues appointment orders for martyred soldiers’ kin

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that appointment orders have been issued for the dependents of 12 martyred soldiers of the state for service in various government departments. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (HT ile)

The government stands with the families of the martyred soldiers who sacrificed everything in the line of duty in the service of Mother India, said chief minister in a social media post.

These brave soldiers of UP made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty in terrorist incidents, he added.

Appointment orders have been issued for Vaishnavi Yadav, wife of martyred soldier Rohit Kumar Yadav of Kanpur Dehat district, Pooja Yadav, wife of martyred soldier Nandlal Yadav of Prayagraj district, Vinita Yadav, wife of martyred soldier Shyam Singh Yadav of Unnao district,

Likewise appointment orders were issued to appoint Dharamsheela Devi, wife of Santosh Yadav of Deoria district, Priyanka Mishra, wife of martyred soldier Naresh Kumar Mishra of district Kaushambi and Prachi Shukla, wife of martyred soldier Ajit Kumar Shukla of district Kaushambi.

CM said that appointment letter has been issued to Smriti Singh, daughter of martyred soldier Bhagwan Singh of Ambedkar Nagar district, Jyoti Kumari, wife of martyred soldier Hrishikesh Choubey of Gorakhpur district, Kajal Rathi, wife of martyred soldier Lokesh Kumar of Muzaffarnagar district, Seema Yadav, wife of martyred soldier Jasveer of Aligarh district,

Appointment orders have been issued for posting Sandhya Chandel, wife of Charan Singh of Lalitpur district, and Jyoti Sharma, wife of martyred soldier Suraj Pal of Hathras district, in state government services.