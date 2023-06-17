U.P. govt, Khan Academy ink MoU to improve maths of students in 48K state-run schools

The Uttar Pradesh (U.P.) government has announced the signing of a new memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Khan Academy India to enhance maths learning outcomes of over five lakh students in 48,000 state-run schools. A class under way at a secondary school in Prayagraj. (HT file photo)

As per the government, this partnership will make high-quality maths learning content in Hindi accessible to students and teachers in the department of basic education, including Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV), department of secondary education and schools overseen by the social welfare department, seamlessly integrating them into classrooms.

Khan Academy India is a not-for-profit organisation incorporated in India to provide free, world-class education for millions of learners in India. It was founded by Khan Academy Inc and Tata Trusts in 2006.

Vijay Kiran Anand, director general, school education, Uttar Pradesh, said, “This collaboration between the Government of Uttar Pradesh and Khan Academy India is a significant step towards ensuring that every student has access to the tools and resources they need to excel in maths and reach their full potential.”

“The programme’s success in KGBVs serves as a testament which has already shown promising results in improving maths learning outcomes. We are proud to continue and expand our strong partnership with them,” he added.

Since 2021, the Uttar Pradesh government has worked closely with Khan Academy to improve math learning outcomes in state-run schools limited to KGBVs. The encouraging results have prompted the expansion of this partnership.

Learning maths at Khan Academy, with its seamless integration into the classroom environment, has reshaped the educational delivery system, earning accolades from both teachers and students alike. By the end of the second year, the programme incorporated 72,000 students from 746 KGBVs and over 24,000 students engaged in maths practice for 60 minutes per month, demonstrating better learning outcomes.

The partnership aims to host Khan Academy’s tech-based modules for teachers on the DIKSHA portal to ensure all teachers across the state access world-class content and Hindi-medium maths learning resources.

Additionally, Khan Academy team will extend hands-on support to 48,000 teachers on how to leverage online teaching resources in their preferred language and offer personalised learning based on individual student progress data.

“Our mission is to provide a free, world‑class education for anyone, anywhere,” said Swati Vasudevan, MD, Khan Academy India. “We will continue to look for ways to expand our reach to enable educators and serve students across the country in their native languages. We are humbled and honoured to be strengthening our commitment as partners to the U.P. government’s vision to provide free quality education to all children.”

The expanded partnership will further strengthen the educational infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh, fostering a culture of excellence and innovation in maths education. Teachers will be better equipped to support their students while students will benefit from engaging, personalised learning experiences.

As more students participate in daily maths practice, the overall quality of maths education in the region is set to improve. This initiative is supported by HDFC Bank under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) umbrella brand for all social efforts ‘Parivartan’.

“The future of the nation lies in its youth and we want to do our part to ensure that they have the best resources available to optimise learning. We are sure that Khan Academy, with its expertise and experience in addressing student needs and making quality education available to all, will complement our efforts under Parivartan,” said Nusrat Pathan, head CSR, HDFC Bank.