UP govt make provision of ₹1,175 crores for metro rail projects
The Uttar Pradesh government has made a provision of ₹1,175 crores in the state budget presented in the assembly on Monday for different metro rail projects.
There is a provision of ₹597 crore for the Kanpur metro rail project in the budget presented by Finance Minister Suresh Khanna.
A target for starting the trial run of the first section between IIT Kanpur and Moti Jheel has been set from July 31 and the commercial run from November 30. Besides, there is a provision of ₹478 crore for the Agra metro rail project in the budget.
The target for starting the trial run of the first phase of the project from Taj East gate to Jama Masjid has been set for July 31, while its commercial run from November 30.
₹100 crore have been earmarked for Varanasi, Gorakhpur and other metro rail projects in the budget.
The government has also made a provision of ₹1,326 crore for construction of the Delhi- Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor in the budget.
