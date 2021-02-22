IND USA
₹100 crore have been earmarked for Varanasi, Gorakhpur and other metro rail projects in the budget.(Dheeraj Dhawan/HT file photo)
UP govt make provision of 1,175 crores for metro rail projects

There is a provision of 597 crore for the Kanpur metro rail project in the budget presented by Finance Minister Suresh Khanna.
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 06:37 PM IST

The Uttar Pradesh government has made a provision of 1,175 crores in the state budget presented in the assembly on Monday for different metro rail projects.

There is a provision of 597 crore for the Kanpur metro rail project in the budget presented by Finance Minister Suresh Khanna.

A target for starting the trial run of the first section between IIT Kanpur and Moti Jheel has been set from July 31 and the commercial run from November 30. Besides, there is a provision of 478 crore for the Agra metro rail project in the budget.

The target for starting the trial run of the first phase of the project from Taj East gate to Jama Masjid has been set for July 31, while its commercial run from November 30.

100 crore have been earmarked for Varanasi, Gorakhpur and other metro rail projects in the budget.

The government has also made a provision of 1,326 crore for construction of the Delhi- Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor in the budget.

Mayawati alleged that the Adityanath government's record on fulfilling its promises to the 23 crore people of Uttar Pradesh has not been "satisfactory."(ANI)
BSP chief Mayawati says UP government's budget 'extremely disappointing'

PTI, Lucknow
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 04:28 PM IST
"The BJP government's budget presented in the UP assembly today, like the central government's budget, is extremely disappointing in the state, especially in terms of ending the cruelty of employment, and creating jobs," Mayawati said.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath greets as state finance minister Suresh Kumar Khanna shows the budget document respectively during the presentation of the state budget at Vidhan Sabha, in Lucknow.(ANI)
200 cr for Ayodhya and Varanasi, cheaper loans for farmers in UP Budget

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 03:01 PM IST
With the purpose of increasing tourism in the state, the government allocated 100 crore each for the development of tourism-related facilities and beautification of Ayodhya and Varanasi.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT Photo)
UP's 1st paperless budget likely to boost infra projects before 2022 polls

By Umesh Raghuvanshi | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Lucknow
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 11:27 AM IST
  • A sum of up to 50,000 was earmarked for every legislator to buy an iPad to ensure they were able to access and upload documents in the state Assembly.
Though Covid-19 cases have declined in Uttar Pradesh, situation in all districts is being monitored.
UP sounds alert after Covid surge in other states, to monitor visitors

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:36 AM IST
  • State government to issue advisory for visitors from states witnessing a spike in Covid cases.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra rides a boat after taking holy dip on the occasion of 'Mauni Amavasya' festival during the ongoing 'Magh Mela', in Prayagraj on Thursday.(ANI Photo)
Priyanka Gandhi in UP's Prayagraj to meet boatmen 'harassed' local police

ANI, Prayagraj
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 03:00 PM IST
The Uttar Pradesh government banned the use of boats in sand mining across the state on 24 June 2019. Suddenly millions of Nishads became unemployed. So there is anger among the caste.
Nishad had informed Priyanka about issues that boatmen belonging to the Nishad community were facing, including brutality against them by police whom he alleged had destroyed their boats.(AFP)
Priyanka Gandhi to meet boatman who accompanied her at Sangam

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 07:53 AM IST
Priyanka had travelled in Sujit Nishad's boat after she took a holy dip at the Sangam, a confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Sarswati river, on Mauni Amavasya where she had performed puja.
Police personnel investigate the site where bodies of two minor Dalit girls were found and another in critical condition on Wednesday evening near Baburaha village in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district. (HT_PRINT)
Dalit girl had turned him down. He wanted to avenge insult: Cops on Unnao case

By Haider Naqvi, Kanpur
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 12:33 AM IST
  • Prime accused, Vinay, told the police that he proposed to one of the girls but she always refused. He was angry and sought revenge for his insult.
Governor Anandiben Patel had last month administered the oath of the protem chariman to Manvendra Singh.
SP MLCs stage walkout over appointment of UP Legislative Council acting chairman

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:39 PM IST
The notice served under Rule 143 and signed by Members of the Legislative Council (MLC) Naresh Uttam and Rajpal Kashyap was rejected by presiding officer Suresh Kumar Tripathi, citing rules.
UP former CM Akhilesh Yadav addresses a press conference in Lucknow. (HT Photos/Pankaj Jaiswal)
No more advice, time for SP to form govt: Akhilesh Yadav

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 02:36 PM IST
  • The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state has been re-inaugurating projects already been inaugurated by the Centre.
Former BJP MP Chinmayanand Swami. (PTI)
Chinmayanand's plea against rejection of rape case withdrawal to be heard today

By Jitendra Sarin
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:07 PM IST
A former woman disciple and manager of Chinmayanand ashram filed the case alleging that she was held captive, raped, and assaulted for years
Shabnam' and Salim's review petition was rejected by the Supreme Court in January 2020, which held that their good conduct in prison could not be a reason for revisiting the death sentence.(Courtesy: livehindustan.com )
'After the boy was with us, we decided not to have our own child'

By S Raju, Hindustan Times, Meerut
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:36 PM IST
  • Usman Saifi and his wife started taking care of Shabnam's child after she was sentenced to death for killing her family
Medical experts said aged people with comorbidities or some other kind of illnesses should be given preference for vaccination(REUTERS)
UP prepares for Covid-19 vaccination of elderly population

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Lucknow
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:51 AM IST
  • The director general of family welfare department Dr Dubey said the authorities will soon get the guideline for vaccination of the elderly.
Rinku Singh at Prayagraj for the holy dip at Sangam(HT Photo)
WWE wrestler Rinku Singh takes a dip at Sangam, prays for success in ring

By K Sandeep Kumar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Prayagraj
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:07 AM IST
  • A Bhadohi native, 33-year-old Rinku Singh’s story is as improbable as it is inspiring.
BSP had suspended seven rebels after they opposed the nomination of party's official candidate Ramji Gautam for the elections to the Rajya Sabha.(ANI File Photo)
Rebel BSP MLAs denied separate seating arrangement in UP assembly

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:43 AM IST
  • The BSP’s strength in the Uttar Pradesh lower house has effectively come down from 18 to nine after the rebellion of nine MLAs
