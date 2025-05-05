Menu Explore
Monday, May 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
U.P. govt okays 200-cr flood protection projects

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 05, 2025 05:20 AM IST

Under the state-sponsored flood control plan and NABARD-supported schemes, the projects ensure the construction of RCC pillars, embankment repairs, anti-erosion measures and new pumping stations in the vulnerable areas.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday approved 200-crore flood protection projects in vulnerable districts, including Gorakhpur, Shravasti, Amethi, Sitapur, Azamgarh, Ghazipur and Bulandshahr.

A letter has been sent to the chief engineer and department heads, directing them to complete all works on a war footing. (Sourced)
A letter has been sent to the chief engineer and department heads, directing them to complete all works on a war footing.

The state government has also directed the department of irrigation and water resources to ensure robust flood control preparations before the onset of monsoon in all the districts.

Funded under the state-sponsored flood control plan and NABARD-supported schemes, the projects ensure the construction of RCC pillars, embankment repairs, anti-erosion measures and new pumping stations in the vulnerable areas.

A letter has been sent to the chief engineer and department heads, directing them to complete all works on a war footing.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has made it clear that negligence will not be tolerated. All districts must complete flood preparedness measures within the stipulated timeline, a state government spokesperson said.

DISTRICT-WISE FLOOD CONTROL PROJECTS

Gorakhpur: Financial approval of 57 crore (NABARD-funded project) for construction of a pumping station near the Maniram-Domingarh embankment on the right bank of the Rohini river.

54.51 crore approved for the construction of a pumping station and other works on the Machhliganv–Alagatpur embankment of the Rohini river. 12.50 crore approved for the installation of RCC pillars in the floodplain zone of the Rapti river.

Amethi: 2.30 crore approved for the construction of new RCC V.R.Bs in place of damaged ones on three drains – Akbarganj, Gulalpur and Harkarnpur.

Shravasti:- 6.88 crore approved for the Parsa Dehria-Tilakpur border embankment on the left bank of the Rapti river. 7.44 crore sanctioned for the Khajua–Jhunjhuniya–Andharpurwa embankment.

Azamgarh: Financial approval of 1.27 crore for slope pitching on the Mahula–Garhwal embankment of the Saryu river; 77 lakh released.

Ghazipur: 10.90 crore project to prevent erosion along the banks of the Ganga. 5.49 crore allocated for the Sherpur–Semra area.

Bulandshahr: 1.57 crore sanctioned for flood protection work in the Gajroula area of the Ganga river, first instalment of 95 lakh released.

Sitapur: 22.30 crore approved for construction on the Chahlari Ghat–Ganeshpur embankment along the Saryu river.

