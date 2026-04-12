Lucknow, The Uttar Pradesh government will organise "Yuva Samvad Sangams" across all assembly constituencies on the birth anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, on April 14. UP govt plans Yuva Samvad Sangams across state on Ambedkar's birth anniversary

The campaign will be monitored through a state-level command centre, with real-time supervision of programmes carried out through a projector unit to ensure quality and effectiveness, according to an official statement issued on Sunday.

As part of the programme, ministers, MPs, MLAs and other public representatives will reach out to the people and share Babasaheb Ambedkar's ideas of equality, social justice and constitutional values.

The objective is to connect the new generation with the Constitution, social harmony and democratic values, the statement said.

In addition to this, programmes will be held in all offices, schools, hostels and institutions under the social welfare department.

Special events will be organised in universities, colleges and other educational institutions. These will include garlanding of Dr Ambedkar's statues and portraits, seminars, essay writing, speech and debate competitions. There will also be detailed discussions on his life, teachings and the making of the Constitution.

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet, under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has already approved the Dr B R Ambedkar Murti Vikas Yojana, under which 10 memorials and statues of great icons of social justice will be developed or beautified in each assembly constituency, with a total expenditure of ₹403 crore.

Under this scheme, statues and memorials of great personalities such as Babasaheb B R Ambedkar, Ravidas, Kabir, Jyotirao Phule and Valmiki, among others, will be preserved, beautified, and developed with basic infrastructure.

This will help preserve the legacy of social justice icons and connect the new generation with their ideas, the statement said.

The chief minister has directed that all events on April 14 be conducted with official dignity, decorum and discipline. Through this initiative, the Adityanath government aims to establish Ambedkar Jayanti as a major public campaign for social justice, cultural awareness, and youth participation, the statement said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.