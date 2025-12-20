UP govt rolls out action plan to curb stray dog menace

LUCKNOW Responding to mounting public safety concerns and sharp observations from the Supreme Court, the Uttar Pradesh government has rolled out an accountability-driven action plan to curb stray dog menace across cities, highways and public institutions. The state has directed all districts, urban local bodies and key infrastructure agencies to take time-bound, coordinated action to prevent dog attacks — especially on children — while strictly adhering to animal welfare laws. (Pic for representation)

The move follows the Supreme Court’s intervention in the case popularly referred to as “City Hounded by Strays, Kids Pay Price”, where the court flagged the rising incidents of dog bites and the lack of effective on-ground management.

According to a government release, the district magistrates and municipal commissioners have been made directly accountable for outcomes, with mandatory progress reporting to the urban development department.

High-risk zones such as highways, expressways, schools, hospitals, bus stands, railway stations, and sports complexes have been identified as top priorities.

Stray dogs will be systematically removed from national and state highways/expressways in coordination with NHAI, PWD, UPEIDA and transport authorities. Dedicated 24×7 patrol teams and public helplines will be deployed while officers responsible for lapses may face action.

Educational institutions, hospitals and sports facilities, both government and private, would install proper fencing, deploy security staff and appoint nodal officers whose details will be displayed publicly. Any stray dogs found inside these premises will be humanely captured, sterilized, vaccinated and shifted to designated shelters.

The government has ordered all animal birth control (ABC) centres to function at full capacity under the ABC Rules, 2023. Districts have been told to immediately plug infrastructure and manpower gaps with special attention to the shortcomings highlighted by the Supreme Court-appointed Amicus Curiae.

Areas without ABC centres must propose new facilities, including at veterinary hospitals, backed by clear budget provisions.

To reduce fatalities and complications from dog bites, the health department has been instructed to ensure uninterrupted availability of anti-rabies vaccines and immunoglobulins in all hospitals. Separate data tracking for pet and stray dog bites will now be mandatory, alongside awareness programmes for frontline staff.

The animal husbandry department, in collaboration with veterinary universities and animal welfare experts, would design modern, disease-safe shelter systems for lifelong housing of strays. All field staff will undergo mandatory training at the state’s ABC training centre in Lucknow.

A state-level Animal Birth Control Monitoring Committee will conduct regular inspections while departments would be expected to submit detailed compliance reports covering infrastructure, personnel, helplines and safety measures.