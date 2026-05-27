UP govt ropes in Tata, Deloitte for skill push

The state government has roped in Tata Technologies to transform Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) into Centres of Excellence. Similarly, global consultancy firm Deloitte has been engaged to prepare future skill strategy for youth of the state in line with the state government’s goal of 1 trillion dollar economy. For representation only

Both of them presented a detailed roadmap and future plans before minister of state (Independent Charge), Vocational Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Department, Kapil Dev Aggarwal, on Monday.

During the presentation, representatives of Tata Technologies shared the progress of modernising the state’s Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and developing them as ‘Centres of Excellence’ (COE).

The presentation highlighted that through modern machinery, e-learning platforms, automation and Industry 4.0-based technologies, youth are being trained according to the present and future needs of industries so that they can secure employment not only at the national but also at the international level.

Experts from Deloitte gave a presentation on the strategic role of skill development and vocational education in the direction of making the state a 1 trillion dollar economy.

Analysing future job trends, industry demand and investment-based employment generation models, Deloitte suggested that skill development schemes should be directly linked with industrial investments and emerging technologies, enabling youth to access greater employment and self-employment opportunities.

During the meeting, Aggarwal directed officials to rapidly implement the action plans and suggestions presented by both institutions on the ground, so that every youth of state could become self-reliant by acquiring modern skills and actively contribute to the economic progress of the state.

Objective of the state government is not merely to produce degree holders, but to create industry-ready professionals so that the state can emerge as the country’s largest skill capital, added Aggarwal.