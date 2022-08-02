UP sanctions 797 cr for beautification of Ram temple area in Ayodhya

LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh government will beautify the Ram temple area in Ayodhya on the pattern of Varanasi’s Kashi Vishwanath Corridor with the state cabinet on Tuesday approving a ₹797.68-crore proposal for the renovation and widening of roads leading to the Ram temple. A two-year deadline was set by the cabinet for completion of this project.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath presided over a meeting of the state cabinet that also approved a proposal for setting up the regional centre/campus of the Rashtriya Raksha Vishwavidyalay in Lucknow.

“We will develop the area in Ayodhya on the pattern of KV Corridor,” said minister for tourism and culture Jaiveer Singh while briefing media persons about the state cabinet’s decisions.

He said a sum of ₹797.68 crore had been approved for beautification and broadening of roads in Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir area. This included construction of 12.940-km Sahadatganj-Nayaghat main road. The development of the area would pave way for easier access to the temple for pilgrims and prevent overcrowding.

Singh said the road would be constructed by the Public Works Department after acquisition work, which would be carried out following financial rules by the competent authority for land acquisition. It may be mentioned that the Ayodhya vision document provides for construction of modern road along with sewer lines, power cables, water ducts and provision of other utilities. The 12.940-km road will be used as trunk road of modern Ayodhya city.

Rashtriya Raksha Vishwavidyalay

The state cabinet approved a proposal for signing of an MoU between the state home department and Divyangjan empowerment department to provide free of cost building of integrated special secondary school (for three years) for setting up the regional centre/campus of Rashtriya Raksha Vishwavidyalay, Gandhinagar, Gujarat (national defence university). The regional centre/campus of the university would be set up there till its own building comes up on the Lucknow campus of Uttar Pradesh Institute of Forensic Sciences.

The union government had set up the Rashtriya Raksha Vishwavidyalay in Gandhinagar as an institute of national importance for availability of efficient personnel for national security agencies and police services, training and research on issues of internal and external security.

Vice-chancellor of the university requested chief minister Yogi Adityanath to set up a regional centre/campus of the university in Lucknow. The CM gave his in-principle approval to provide 5 acres land for the university on the premises of UP State Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Mukhyamantri Nagar Srajan Yojana

The UP cabinet gave its nod to the Mukhyamantri Nagar Srajan Yojana (CM NSY) for creation, upgrade and expansion of new urban local bodies and provide basic infrastructure facilities like roads, parks, drainage, community centre (Kalyan Mandap), basic education board school, anganbadi kendra and electrification on priority.

Urban development minister AK Sharma briefed media persons about the scheme. Under the formula for it implementation, 90% weightage would be given to population (2011 census) while 10% weightage would be given to the area. A sum of ₹550 crore has been provided for the scheme in the state’s budget for 2022-2023. This includes ₹366.30 crore for newly created nagar panchayat, ₹53.35 crore for expanded nagar panchayat, ₹58.85 crore for expanded nagar palika parishad and ₹71.50 crore for expanded nagar nigam. New technology for construction of buildings would be used under the scheme.

EXPANSION OF VNN

The state cabinet also approved a proposal for expansion of nagar nigam (municipal corporation), Varanasi, by including nagar panchayat Sujabad and nagar palika parishad Ramnagar in greater urban area of VNN. The decision would lead to better infrastructure for people there and also lead to increase in income of nagar nigam.

The state cabinet gave nod to a proposal for expansion of nagar palika parishad of Anoopshahar (Bulandshahr), Modinagar, Muradnagar and Loni (Ghaziabad), Kairana (Shamli) and Khatauli (Muzaffarnagar). Briefing media persons, minister for urban development AK Sharma said a decision to expand nagar palika parishad, Sonebhadra, had also been taken.

The state cabinet also approved proposals to expand nagar panchayat, Khaga (Fatehpur) and nagar panchayat, Nigohi (Shahjahanpur). A decision to set up nagar panchayat, Derwa (Pratapgarh) was also taken.