UP govt serious about dealing with cybercrime: Khanna

LUCKNOW Minister for parliamentary affairs Suresh Khanna on Tuesday said the UP government was serious about dealing with cybercrime cases and 67,422 out of 78,122 cases registered between 2017 and January 31, 2025 had been worked out with action against 44,192 people. The minister said crime against women had gone down during the tenure of Yogi Adityanath government. (File Photo)

Over ₹320 crore recovered from them was distributed to the respective victims, the minister said replying to a question of Samajwadi Party members Sachin Yadav and Pankaj Malik.

He said the state government was working to ensure that the money fraudulently taken away from people was given back while training had been imparted to 18,861 police personnel at the union government’s Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre. He quoted some major cases including one of Cooperative Bank, Lucknow, involving ₹146 crore and said a gang of 11 criminals was nabbed in Azamgarh.

‘DECLINE IN CRIME AGAINST WOMEN’

Replying to a question of SP member Ragini, the minister said crime against women had gone down during the tenure of Yogi Adityanath government, and in cases of suspicion, the post-mortem examination was carried out by a panel of two doctors and the proceedings videographed in such cases. He said such cases included those of rape and murder, dowry death, death in police firing, or death in jail/police custody.

He said constituting a panel of two doctors and videography was not possible in all cases. Ragini had quoted certain cases to make her point that cases of murder may have been converted into those of suicide and the state government should clarify why videography of the post-mortem examination was not carried out.

The minister said UP was on 16th place in cases of crime against women and at 6th place in respect to crime against those belonging to SC/STs. He said the number of murders had come down by 41.08% in 2024 vis-a-vis the data of 2016. The state government vide an order dated August 1, 2017, asked all district police chiefs to follow directives of having a panel of two doctors and videography for postmortems in the backdrop of a Supreme Court order. He said the state government gave orders for carrying out post-mortem examinations round the clock and also allow families of victims to be present there in the interest of justice.

Advocates Protection Bill

Minister for tourism and culture Jayveer Singh, replying to a question of SP MLA (Lucknow West) Arman Khan, said the state government was working on Advocates Protection Bill, which was under consideration of the state law commission. Khan asked whether the state government would oppose the Advocates (amendment) Bill, 2025, moved by the centre.

The minister said the state government set up Adhivakta Kalyan Nidhi, to assist advocates (registered with the Nidhi) with a sum of ₹5 lakh on completion of 30 years of membership or in case of death, subject to a maximum age of 70 years. He said assistance of ₹50000 was given to the families of those under 40 years. He said corpus fund has been increased from ₹300 crore to ₹500 crore.

‘SURVEY ON TO IDENTIFY THOSE ELIGIBLE FOR PMAY’

Replying to a question of SP member Anil Pradhan, minister of state Vijay Laxmi Gautam said the state government was committed to cover all those eligible to get houses under the Pradhan Mantri Avas Yojana and a survey was being conducted to identify those eligible under the scheme. When Pradhan said the SP government was providing more funds for construction of houses under the Lohia Avas Yojana than the sum of ₹1.5 lakh being given now the minister said the PM Avas Yojana was open for people of all caste and community while the Lohia Houses were given to the select few.