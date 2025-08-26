UP govt shifts 5 IPS officers; JN Singh new ADG of UPPCL

The Uttar Pradesh government has transferred five senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, confirmed a press note from the state police headquarters here on Tuesday. Satyendra Kumar, who was the DIG awaiting posting at the police headquarters in Lucknow, will now take over as the DIG, PAC, in Agra section (For Representation)

It said three IPS officers MK Bashal (1990 batch), Jai Narain Singh (1994 batch) and Prashant Kumar (2000 batch) have been transferred to new positions. MK Bashal, currently posted as director general at the UP Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) in Lucknow, will now serve as the director general of home guards.

Jai Narain Singh, who is currently additional director general at Sitapur Police Training Centre, will replace Bashal as new ADG of the UPPCL and Prashant Kumar, who is currently the ADG (administration) in UP, will now have additional charge of ADG police headquarters.

Two other IPS officers—Upendra Kumar Agrawal (2005 batch) and Satendra Kumar (2010 batch)— have also been transferred. Agrawal, who is currently the inspector general of police at the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) headquarters in Lucknow, will now serve as the IG, intelligence, at the UP Headquarters in Lucknow.

Satyendra Kumar, who was the DIG awaiting posting at the police headquarters in Lucknow, will now take over as the DIG, PAC, in Agra section.