UP govt staff can buy concentrators with medical reimbursement entitlement, says CM

State government officers and employees would now be able to utilise their medical reimbursement entitlement for buying oxygen concentrators, chief minister Yogi Adityanath announced at the Covid-19 review meeting here on Friday. He asked the officers concerned to issue a government order and circular regarding this soon.

The chief minister also said the state needed to be future-ready to deal with any kind of Covid challenge as per the analysis of experts.

“So, we need to double everything — beds, manpower, medical equipment, oxygen and medicines. Appoint secretary-level officers to deal with this. Work towards it should be done on mission-mode,” he said.

Oxygen supply

He also said the state distributed a total of 1,032 metric tonnes of oxygen on Thursday, the highest in a single day so far.

A total of 10 metric tonnes was supplied to the temporary Covid hospital built by DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) in Varanasi. The hospital will be operational soon.

“By tomorrow (Saturday), 80 tonnes of oxygen will come in from Jamnagar (Gujarat) and two Oxygen Express (trains) will come in by tonight (Friday),” he added.

He also said 89 tankers were engaged in oxygen supply in the state. The central government gave tankers with a total capacity of 400 metric tonnes and the state needed to increase their number, he added.

He asked that the process to float a global tender for acquiring cryogenic tankers should be initiated on Saturday.

He also said a system should be created for supplying medical oxygen on-demand for home isolation patients.

He noted, “In some districts, CMOs (chief medical officers) are infected with Covid.”

“The health department should immediately make new postings in those districts,” he said.

Work from home

He also reiterated that all unwell, divyang (specially-abled) and pregnant employees (both in the government and the private sector) should be given the work-from-home (WFH) facility and they need not go to their offices. Similarly, government offices must not have more than one-third of the total staff strength present there at a time (shift), he said.

Covid hospital being built in Agra

With the help of the armed forces, a Level-2 Covid hospital with 500 beds was being built in Agra, the chief minister said. He also laid stress on increasing beds at SGPGIMS (Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences), Lucknow and KGMU (King George’s Medical University), Luckow.

Act against those not following instructions

He observed that not all were following the clear instructions that Covid hospitals must regularly update the family members of patients (admitted in Covid hospitals) and also make public the bed vacancy twice a day.

“The district magistrates and the CMOs should talk to such defaulters and get the system right or else take tough action against them,” he said.

He also said there were reports that some private hospitals were creating artificial scarcity of beds and oxygen while some other private hospitals were overcharging patients.

“Such acts are criminal and warrant action,” he told the DMs and CMOs.

He also asked Integrated Covid Command and Control Centres (ICCCC) to increase the number of phone lines. ICCCC should work round the clock in three shifts, he said.