UP govt to distribute over 8K free e-tricycles to differently-abled female students

The state government has taken an initiative to integrate differently-abled female students into the educational mainstream, enhance their mobility, and facilitate their commute to educational and training institutions. Expanding the battery-operated e-tricycle distribution scheme for the 2026-27 financial year, the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities has decided to extend the benefits to eligible female students with a disability of 40 percent or more.

Under the scheme, eligible female students will be provided with battery-operated e-tricycles worth up to ₹65,000 free of cost. All 403 assembly constituencies have been included within its ambit. In the scheme, 20 eligible differently-abled female students will be selected from each assembly seat in the state.

Following identification and verification across various districts, they will be provided with free battery-operated e-tricycles. Thus, a target has been set to provide a total of 8,060 e-tricycles across the state.

Eligibility criteria: 40% or higher disability

Female students with a disability of 40% or more are eligible to avail the benefits of this scheme. To qualify, the student must be currently enrolled in or undergoing training at a recognised school, college, university, or training institute.

Students must possess the requisite disability certificate or UDID card, along with other documents required for the scheme.

Applicants must be at least 16 years of age to avail the benefits of this scheme.

Amit Kumar Rai, deputy director of Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, stated that the application process has commenced; students can apply either through the District Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Officer at the district level or via the portal: https://hwd.uphq.in/.