U.P. govt to launch one stop centres in five cities on Dec 1

With an aim to facilitate tests for multiple diseases at one place, the Uttar Pradesh government will launch ‘one stop centres’ in five cities on December 1, the World AIDS Day.

The centres will provide tests for HIV, TB and other non- communicable diseases. Kanpur and Varanasi will have two centres each while Moradabad, GB Nagar and Meerut will have one centre each.

Additional project director of UP AIDS control society Heera Lal, on Tuesday said that these centres will also provide counselling facility on mental health.

At present, the one stop centres are running in 25 states. The centre in Kanpur will also focus upon transgenders and migrant workers while in Varanasi, special focus will be towards injectable drug users and transgenders.

“One stop centres will educate people and help in removing social stigma. With counselling, the myths will also be removed,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

The centres will have doctor, ANM, to screen patients on the basis of symptoms and test.

Joint director of UP AIDS control society Ramesh Srivastava said that centres will help reach health programme till sensitive community that needs them the most.