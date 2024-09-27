U.P. govt to provide sanitary pads to school girls

The Uttar Pradesh government has now decided to provide sanitary pads to girl students of government upper primary and composite schools to ensure their regular attendance in schools. The move is expected to improve the regular attendance and education of girl students of class 6 to 8. (For Representation)

A sum of ₹110.316 lakh (1.103 crore) has been released for 36,772 girls studying in 535 upper primary and composite schools covered under the PM Shri scheme selected in 2024-25. This amount will be spent by the respective school management committees.

A sum of ₹300 will be spent for buying sanitary pad for every girl student. All these students are studying in classes 6 to 8, said Kanchan Verma, director general, school education, U.P.

“Most of these girl students are from rural areas and they have little knowledge about sanitary pads and their use. This step of the Yogi government is being considered a concrete initiative to ensure regular attendance of girls and take care of their health,” said a government official.

The state government has made many arrangements to prevent misuse of the budget. On the instructions of basic education minister Sandeep Singh, complete transparency has been ensured in the purchase of sanitary pads. The assistant finance and accounts officer and the district coordinators, girl education, have been given necessary instructions in this regard.

The sanitary pads will be distributed to the concerned school committees within a week of receipt of the budget. Further strategy will also be prepared by organising a meeting of headmasters at the block level. A committee will be formed at the school level for the purchase and distribution of sanitary pads. It will include the chairman of the school management committee, headmaster, a female teacher, ICDS supervisor and an ANM as members.

“The scheme is not only a means of promoting the education of girls, but is also an important step to increase awareness towards their health and hygiene. It is expected to improve the regular attendance and education of girl students of class 6 to 8,” an official said.