UP govt transfers 13 more IAS officers

The UP govt also amended the transfer order of two IAS officers who were among the 10 IAS officers transferred on Wednesday
The UP govt also amended the transfer order of two IAS officers who were among the 10 IAS officers transferred on Wednesday (For Representation)
Published on Oct 29, 2021 10:18 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow

In another administrative reshuffle, the state government on Friday transferred 13 more Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers while the transfer order of the two IAS officers, who were removed from the post of district magistrate late on Wednesday night, was amended. On Wednesday, the state government had shifted 10 IAS officers.

Anuj Jha has been made director, panchayati raj department, while Andra Vamsi has been made MD, Skill Development Mission. Kunal Silku is now MD, PCF, while VK Singh has been made commissioner, rural development. Besides, Ujjawal Kumar has been posted as special secretary, information technology department and Arvind Kumar Chaurasiya is now special secretary, housing, and Gyan Prakash Tripathi has been made special secretary, PWD.

Devendra Pandey has been made special secretary in Agriculture Production Commissioner office and Sheshmani Pandey is now special secretary, handloom. Likewise, A Dinesh Kumar has been posted as special secretary, urban development, and Prashant Kumar has been made special secretary, micro small medium enterprises department. Also, Abhishek Singh has been made special secretary, vocational education department and Rishirendra Kumar is now special secretary, agriculture department.

Moreover, the transfer order of district magistrate, Amethi, Arun Kumar, who was made DM, Mau, on Thursday, has been amended. Kumar will continue as DM Amethi. The transfer of DM, Mau, Amit Singh Bansal has also been amended and Bansal will continue as DM, Mau.

