Lakhimpur Kheri , Scientists at the Indian Veterinary Research Institute , Bareilly, have identified 'carbofuran' pesticide as reason behind the deaths of 25 vultures in the buffer zone of the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve here. UP: Highly toxic pesticide behind vulture deaths in Dudhwa reserve buffer zone, says lab report

On April 7, carcasses of vultures and dogs were recovered from fields near Semrai village under the Bhira range of the Dudhwa reserve buffer zone.

According to the IVRI lab report, toxicological analysis of the carcasses, besides rice samples collected from the spot, confirmed lethal levels of 'carbofuran', a highly-potent pesticide locally known as 'Furadan'.

Kirti Chaudhary, deputy director of Dudhwa buffer zone, who had herself suspected secondary poisoning to be the cause of the vulture deaths during field examination, confirmed the findings of the IVRI report and said "the lab analysis by IVRI has confirmed our initial suspicions".

"Carbofuran, a highly toxic pesticide, was found in the viscera of samples and the same was described to be the cause of vultures' death," she said.

Dr Daya Shankar, veterinary expert of North Kheri, Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, citing the IVRI report, said, "The lab report has confirmed carbofuran poisoning to be the reason behind the vulture deaths."

"No disease-causing pathogens were detected in the samples of viscera and various organs of the vultures and the dogs. However, all samples including the organs, as well as the rice collected from the spot tested positive for carbofuran pesticide, that too in excessive amounts," he said.

The mass death of Himalayan griffon vultures a protected species under the Wildlife Protection Act and categorised under critically endangered birds' species in the Dudhwa buffer zone had set off alarm bells among forest authorities.

A high-level team comprising erstwhile additional managing director of Uttar Pradesh Forest Corporation Sanjay Pathak and Divisional Forest Officer, Bahraich, Sundaresh had reviewed the case on April 13, holding meetings with villagers and conducting inquiries among pesticide sellers.

Pathak too had suspected some highly-potent pesticide behind the deaths following preliminary inquiries.

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