UP horror: 8-year-old doused in petrol, set ablaze by friend after game fight

An eight-year-old boy sustained burns in his leg after another boy of the same age allegedly poured an inflammable substance on him and set him on fire following an altercation during a game they were playing together. Based on the complaint lodged by the victim’s mother, a case has been registered. (PTI/ Representational)

The incident took place in Dharmonala area under the city police station limits of Azamgarh district on April 2, police said on April 4. The boy is undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

Police said in her complaint, Anjum said around 7 pm on April 2, her son was playing near their house with other children from the neighbourhood.

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During the game, he got into an argument with another boy from the locality, a resident of Mohalla Ainiya. She alleged that in a fit of rage, the other boy poured petrol on her son and set him on fire.

Hearing his screams, nearby residents rushed to the spot and managed to douse the flames. The boy was immediately rushed to the district hospital.

Based on the complaint lodged by the victim’s mother, a case has been registered under Section 109 (attempt to murder) at Kotwali police station.

Kotwali station officer inspector Yadavendra Pandey said that a case has been registered under relevant sections based on the complaint. He added that police are investigating the matter and taking necessary action.