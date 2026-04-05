Delhi police detain UP man in fresh terror probe, past ISIS links under lens

The Delhi Police's Special Cell reportedly detained a youth from Uttar Pradesh on suspicion of his involvement in terrorist activities, officials said on Sunday. The police team reached Padrauna late Saturday evening. (HT Photo/ Sakib Ali/ Representational)

The youth, identified as Rizwan Ahmed, a resident of Chhawani area of Padrauna town in UP's Kushinagar, came under scanner during the investigation of a case registered by the Special Cell, news agency PTI cited the Uttar Pradesh police as saying. Following his detention, the youth was taken to the national capital.

Ahmad was taken into custody by a 10-member team led by inspector Nishant Dahiya, The police team reached Padrauna late Saturday evening and detained Ahmad with assistance from the local police, a senior police officer told PTI.

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‘Incriminating material’ recovered, past ISIS links being probed After the youth was apprehended, a lot of “incriminating material” was recovered from him, PTI cited a Delhi Police source as saying. The Special Cell also seized the youth's mobile phone, laptop and other electronic devices for examination.

HT has not independently verified the information.

According to the UP Police, Ahmad's past ISIS links are also under the lens. The youth had travelled to Mumbai around a decade ago in search of employment, but was jailed there from 2017 to 2023 after his name came up in another terror related-case. Explosives were allegedly recovered from his room at that time, along with phone records showing international calls and links with ISIS, PTI reported.

Kushinagar superintendent of police (SP) told PTI Keshav Kumar that information was being gathered about his family members and contacts, with heightened vigilance being ordered in the district. The Delhi Police source said the cops had been tracked the youth's movements for a long time, adding that a team had been dispatched after he was located in Kushinagar.

Four members of ‘terror module’ held by UP ATS The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad arrested four members of a suspected terror module, officials said on Friday. The four were allegedly had Pakistani handlers and were accused of being involved in planning attacks on key installations, including railway infrastructure, PTI reported citing officials.

The ATS tracked the network of individuals based on intelligence inputs. These individuals were allegedly in contact with their handlers through social media platforms, and had been involved in anti-national activities aimed at spreading fear.

The probe revealed that the network's main operative, identified as Saqib alias “Devil”, a resident of Meerut district, had been in touch with handlers via encrypted platforms, including Telegram, Signal and Instagram. Sources told PTI that international phone numbers, including those from Afghanistan, had been found from on his contact list.