Lalitpur minor rape: NHRC seeks report from UP chief secy, DGP; accused SHO held
- The NHRC said it had taken suo motu cognizance of media reports of the case in which a 13-year-old girl was raped the in-charge of a police station when she went to file a complaint about her gang rape.
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Wednesday wrote to the chief secretary of Uttar Pradesh and the director general of police regarding the sexual assault of a minor rape victim by a policeman in Lalitpur district.
Stating that it had taken suo motu cognizance of media reports of the case in which a 13-year-old girl was raped the in-charge of a police station when she went to file a complaint about her gang rape, the rights body said it had sought a report from the top officials within four weeks on the matter.
The accused station house officer, Tilakdhari Saroj, who was absconding since the case came to light, was arrested from Prayagraj.
Prayagraj additional director general of police Prem Prakash said Saroj was arrested from near the Allahabad high court.
The teen, allegedly raped by four men over three days, was sexually assaulted again by the SHO where she had been left by her attackers, police said.
So far, 29 policemen were suspended in the case and sent to the police lines as punishment.
Details of the case emerged after the victim narrated her ordeal to an NGO, which then approached the superintendent of police. Following his intervention, an FIR was registered on Tuesday.
(With agency inputs)
HC admits PIL alleging irregularities in transplantation of 800 trees
Mumbai City-based NGO Shivtej Foundation filed a public interest litigation at the Bombay high court (HC), alleging irregularities in the transplantation of estimated 800 trees, which were affected by the construction of the Metro-7 line from Andheri (E) to Dahisar (E). The trees were ostensibly planted in Aarey Colony, Goregaon and at a casting yard in Bandra west.
Light rain, thunderstorm likely in eastern UP on Thursday
The weather was dry with no large change in day temperatures across Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, the meteorological department said here. The day temperatures settled appreciably above normal in Gorakhpur division, below normal in Ayodhya, Prayagraj and Meerut divisions, and normal in the rest, it said. The highest maximum temperature in the state was recorded at 43.5 degrees Celsius in Jhansi and Fatehpur, the weather office said.
Pro bono club inaugurated at Symbiosis Law School
The pro bono club formed under the Nyaya Bandhu Scheme of the department of justice, Government of India, was inaugurated at the Symbiosis Law School on Wednesday. The community legal care and literacy cell have addressed more than 100 cases, two legal aid clinics, numerous NGO collaborations, literacy sessions, and over 10 Lok Adalat collaborations.
2 Bengal police informers, home guard among 6 held for suspected Maoist links
The arrest of six men, including a special home guard and two police informers, in Bengal's Jhargram district for suspected links with the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) has put the administration on high alert, officials familiar with the matter said. The police informers and The special home guard, Shibraj Mana were arrested on Sunday in Lalgarh. The special home guard, Shibraj Mana, was attached to Lalgarh police station.
2 men die in car crash on Navi Mumbai’s Palm Beach road; 3rd is serious
Two young men travelling in a car on Navi Mumbai's Palm Beach road died after the vehicle crashed into road divider and then an electric pole well past Tuesday midnight, police said. A third person, Nitin Mathew, 24, who was at the wheels, was seriously injured. Police said the accident took place at about 3.30am, about 200 metres from Akshar chowk. “The two sustained multiple injuries leading to the immediate death,” said Inspector Prithviraj Ghorpade from the NRI Coastal police.
