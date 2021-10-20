UP lawyers boycott work over Shahjahanpur peer’s killing

Lawyers of Lucknow high court, district court and courts all across Uttar Pradesh boycotted work on Wednesday in protest against the killing of a lawyer in the Shahjahanpur district court. They demanded implementation of the Advocates Protection Act to ensure their safety.

Rakesh Chaudhary, president, Awadh Bar Association, Lucknow high court, urged the state government to ensure security on all court premises across the state, on lines of the high court.

The Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh had given a work boycott call in protest against the killing of lawyer Bhupendra Singh inside the court room of Additional District Judge, Shahjahanpur, on October 18.

In response to the boycott call, lawyers of Lucknow high court, district court and all tribunals boycotted work.

“There was a complete work boycott. We have demanded from the state government to implement the Advocates Protection Act to ensure protection of the legal fraternity,” said Sunil Dwivedi, president, Central Bar Association, district court, Lucknow. Dwivedi also demanded that security checks on the court premises be beefed up.

“At all entry points in the district court proper checking must be carried out. Entry of unwarranted elements on the court campus must be stopped at any cost,” he added.

‘DFMD a showpiece at dist court’

The Door Frame Metal Detector (DFMD) installed at the entrance of the Lucknow district court (gate number three) is just a showpiece, lawyers said.

“Police personnel deployed at gate number three at district court never check anyone. After the Shahjahanpur incident, there will be checking for a few days. Once the issue subsides, security personnel will again become careless,” said Rohit Kant, lawyer, district court.

Whither UPSSF?

The proposal to constitute the Uttar Pradesh Special Security Force (UPSSF), a dedicated unit for security at district courts across the state, continues to hang fire. This proposal, passed after the sensational killing of a double-murder accused in a courtroom in Bijnor district, before the chief judicial magistrate, on December 17, 2019, continues to remain on paper.

June 12, 2019 - Murder of first woman president of UP Bar Council, Darvesh Yadav, took place inside the district court campus, Agra.

Feb 28, 2019 - Advocate Jagnarayan Yadav, 63, was shot dead inside the district court campus, Basti.

Feb 13, 2020 - Two groups of lawyers clashed on the court campus in Lucknow. In the incident, one group used crude bombs.