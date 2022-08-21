U.P. logs 685 fresh Covid cases, two deaths
The state capital reported 92 new Covid cases while 172 patients recovered in the past 24 hours, according to the data from the health department on Sunday
The state capital reported 92 new Covid cases while 172 patients recovered in the past 24 hours, according to the data from the health department on Sunday. Of the new cases, Aliganj reported 17, Chinhat 16, Alambagh 15, Indira Nagar 9, Sarojininagar 5, NK Road 3, Tudiyaganj 2 and Gudamba 1.
Among the new cases, 15 had influenza- like symptoms after which they gave samples while 11 others were contact of the people who had tested positive earlier and 10 had travel history to other states. In Uttar Pradesh, 685 fresh Covid cases surfaced during this period besides two deaths—one each from Prayagraj and Agra.
In all, 951 patients recovered in the past 24 hours and the number of active Covid cases in the state as on Sunday was 4,305. Among new cases from different districts, Gautam Buddh Nagar reported 64 fresh cases followed by Ghaziabad 69, Meerut 22, Varanasi 19, Prayagraj 14 and Gorakhpur 8, according to the state health department data.
“The recovery rate in the state is over 98%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International doctors. Mahoba is the only district of the state that has zero active Covid cases at present. The state has reported a total 21,18,814 Covid cases and 23,595 deaths till now. A total 12,09,71,932 Covid samples have been tested in the state so far.
During the mega vaccination drive for administering booster dose of Covid vaccine, a total 18,031 beneficiaries had taken the booster dose by 6 pm in the state capital. “We ran booster dose vaccination camps at 95 places where beneficiaries were given free doses,” said Dr MK Singh, in charge of vaccination in Lucknow.
According to the data, a total 27,854 beneficiaries took booster shots in the special drive conducted across the city at 69 vaccination centres on August 7. On August 14, a total 12,220 booster doses were administered in the state capital.
-
Ex-UGC chairman named new education advisor to CM Yogi
Eminent educationist and former chairman of the University Grants Commission, Prof Dhirendra Pal Singh, has been named education advisor to chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Prof Singh was UGC chairman from 2018 to 2021. Prof Singh has led several academic institutions of higher education in a career spanning nearly four decades. As vice chancellor, Prof Singh has headed three universities namely the Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, Dr HS Gaur University, Sagar and Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, Indore.
-
Mahakumbh-2025: Special arrangements for differently-abled in Prayagraj
Prayagraj Mela Authority is gearing up to make Mahakumbh-2025 a grand and special event. In a preparations review meeting jointly chaired by divisional commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant and ADG Prem Prakash on Saturday, special invitee and the state director general, school education, Vijay Kiran Anand gave suggestions in this regard based on his experiences of having served as mela adhikari for Kumbh-2019.
-
U.P.: Portion of minaret at Fatehpur Sikri’s Jami Masjid falls
A portion of pinnacle of one of the minarets on south west corner at Jami Masjid within the Dargah complex of Fatehpur Sikri was found fallen on Saturday evening. The stone pieces fell on the roof of mosque but it caused no harm. The stone pieces of the pinnacle were found fallen on the roof of Jami Masjid located west of Sheikh Salim Chishti mausoleum near the “Buland Darwaza”.
-
U.P.: Former DGP-led panel to probe Bankey Bihari temple incident
The state government on Sunday set up a two-member committee under former Uttar Pradesh director general of police Sulkhan Singh to probe lapses and reasons for the incident at Bankey Bihari Temple in Vrindavan in which two people had died due to heavy crowd pressure on Janmashtami a couple of days ago. Seven others had fainted and were admitted to Vrindavan hospital. The committee will submit its report within 15 days.
-
Despite odds, officers should set an example: Former bureaucrat
Former secretary in the Central government, Anil Swarup was speaking during a panel discussion on two books authored by him — “Ethical Dilemmas of a Civil Servant” and “No More a Civil Servant” organised at Jaipuria Institute of Management, Lucknow. At the start of service, officers are full of zeal but later they lose enthusiasm, the former bureaucrat said. Officers should remember that whatever the circumstances, they should take the initiative to set an example before other officers, he said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics