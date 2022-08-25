U.P. logs three Covid deaths, 541 new cases
Uttar Pradesh reported deaths of three Covid-19 patients and 541 new cases on Wednesday, according to the health department
Uttar Pradesh reported deaths of three Covid-19 patients and 541 new cases on Wednesday, according to the health department.
The state capital reported 119 new cases while 164 patients recovered. Lucknow has 693 active cases and among them 14 are admitted to different Covid-19 hospitals in the district. Among the new Covid-19 cases, Alambagh reported 32, Chinhat 14, Sarojininagar 12, Gosainganj and Indira Nagar 7 each, NK Road 6, Malihabad and Mal 2 each.
The deaths of three patients in the state were reported, one each from Bulandshahr, Saharanpur and Azamgarh, while 541 new cases were reported from among 83,332 samples tested in the past 24 hours with a test positivity rate of 0.64%.
Among the new cases, Prayagraj reported 14, Gorakhpur 30, Meerut 14, Varanasi 21, Bareilly 5, Jaunpur 16 and Gautam Budha Nagar 60, according to the state health department data. In the state, there are 4,067 active cases and over 3,900 are in home isolation.
“In all, 931 patients recovered in UP in the past 24 hours, and till now, 20,92,675 people have defeated the infection. The recovery rate in UP is over 98%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.
The state has reported 23,600 deaths and 21,20,342 cases till now. Till now 12,11,80,109 samples have been tested in the state. Mahoba is the only district that has zero active cases.
-
Ban on polythene: The environmental hazard is everywhere in Lucknow!
Approximately two months after the Central government imposed a ban on single-use plastic from July 1 across India, vegetable and fruit markets in Lucknow are swamped with polythene. At the Dubagga Mandi, one of the biggest wholesale markets of the city, children in the 12-15 years age group can be seen selling polythene bags, going from vendor to vendor. Interestingly, the Dubagga police station is situated at the main gate of the market.
-
CHB Small Flats: 665 allottees face eviction if rent dues not cleared in a week
Launching a crackdown on rent defaulters, the Chandigarh Housing Board on Wednesday released a list of 665 allottees of Small Flats who owe it over ₹8.4 crore in rentals. The board has given them a week till August 31 to deposit the dues or face cancellation of allotment. Each of these allottees owes over ₹1 lakh each in unpaid rent to CHB, even though the monthly rent is as low as ₹800 to ₹1,000.
-
BKC school will breathe easy as garbage dump gets cleared
Students of Ascend International School, in Bandra-Kurla Complex, will soon be able to heave a sigh of relief as the offensive garbage pile-up in an adjoining empty plot began to get cleared on Wednesday. The sanitation and solid waste management departments of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation began to clear the pile on Wednesday evening. The ground, which lies between the campus in BKC-F block and the Mithi River, remained vacant and abandoned for many years.
-
Mumbai to be free from asphalt roads in 2 years
The state government on Wednesday announced that the 1,200 km of asphalt roads in the city would be converted into concrete roads in the next two years. Participating in a debate on infrastructure projects in the assembly, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis also set a three-month deadline to float tenders for Dharavi redevelopment. Fadnavis said that the financial capital has 1,900 km of concrete roads while 1,200 km of roads are made of asphalt.
-
NRI woman’s teen caretaker steals diamond earrings worth ₹2.5 crore
Mumbai: A 19-year-old caretaker was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly stealing diamond earrings worth ₹2.5 crore from a plush jewellery showroom in Andheri West on Tuesday evening. The police are probing whether the employers of the a 77-year-old woman and her 47-year-old son, caretaker Brijesh Baraiyya, who is partially paralysed, are involved in the crime. Both the employers are British nationals and present with the caretaker Brijesh Baraiyya at the jewellery shop.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics