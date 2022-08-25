U.P. logs three Covid deaths, 541 new cases

Uttar Pradesh reported deaths of three Covid-19 patients and 541 new cases on Wednesday, according to the health department.

The state capital reported 119 new cases while 164 patients recovered. Lucknow has 693 active cases and among them 14 are admitted to different Covid-19 hospitals in the district. Among the new Covid-19 cases, Alambagh reported 32, Chinhat 14, Sarojininagar 12, Gosainganj and Indira Nagar 7 each, NK Road 6, Malihabad and Mal 2 each.

The deaths of three patients in the state were reported, one each from Bulandshahr, Saharanpur and Azamgarh, while 541 new cases were reported from among 83,332 samples tested in the past 24 hours with a test positivity rate of 0.64%.

Among the new cases, Prayagraj reported 14, Gorakhpur 30, Meerut 14, Varanasi 21, Bareilly 5, Jaunpur 16 and Gautam Budha Nagar 60, according to the state health department data. In the state, there are 4,067 active cases and over 3,900 are in home isolation.

“In all, 931 patients recovered in UP in the past 24 hours, and till now, 20,92,675 people have defeated the infection. The recovery rate in UP is over 98%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.

The state has reported 23,600 deaths and 21,20,342 cases till now. Till now 12,11,80,109 samples have been tested in the state. Mahoba is the only district that has zero active cases.