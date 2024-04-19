U.P.: Love for daughter lands murder accused in police net after 12 years

Had it not been the desire to see his daughter, a murder accused from Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh would probably still have been on the run. But as the fate would have it, the criminal who had escaped from police custody in 2012 ultimately lost it to the love for his daughter, chose to come back and meet her once and thereby landed in police net. Laddan Singh had escaped from police custody in 2012. (For Representation)

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) arrested Laddan Singh alias Laddu, 45, from Mannat intersection under Civil Lines police station of Aligarh on Thursday (April 18) when he returned from Jalandhar, where he had settled a few years ago, to meet his daughter married to a local.

Sharing further details, a senior STF official said Laddan Singh was wanted ever since he escaped from police custody by jumping out of the tempo from railway over bridge of Aligarh while returning from the court in 2012.

He said the criminal had around 16 cases, including two of loot and murder, registered against him in Aligarh and Kasganj between 2003 and 2008. He said a reward of ₹50,000 was declared on his arrest after he went absconding.

The official said the murder accused was arrested twice in 2004 and 2010 before he escaped from police custody in 2012 but thereafter he remained elusive continuously for so many years. He said the accused revealed during interrogation that he stayed at his uncle Ram Naresh’s house in Delhi for around one month.

Thereafter, he shifted to Ballabhgarh of Faridabad in Haryana and worked as a scrap dealer for some years in partnership with his friend Raju of Bulandshahr. As per the cop, Singh then worked as a daily wager in Budaun before shifting his base to Jalandhar where he started working as ice-cream vendor and gradually flourished his business.

He said another friend Satish helped him in settling in Punjab and he achieved a completely new identity there. “He even called his family members there and was living in Jalandhar for the past 7-8 years,” the STF official said.