Gorakhpur , Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday said that over the past decade, Uttar Pradesh has made a new identity for itself, serving as an example for the entire country. UP made new identity for itself over past decade: Hardeep Singh Puri

Puri was speaking after laying the foundation for the first phase of an international cricket stadium in Gorakhpur, on 46 acres of land for ₹393 crore.

"Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh has made a new identity for itself over the past decade. This identity serves as an example for the entire country," Puri said.

The state is recognised for its development, good governance, and modern infrastructure, he said.

The state has achieved significant milestones nationally across various central schemes, and eastern Uttar Pradesh has witnessed a remarkable transformation in development.

Uttar Pradesh has also demonstrated exceptional performance in implementing Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and constructing airports, he said.

The robust law and order system has opened new opportunities for the industrial sector in the region, Puri said, adding that investment in the state has increased significantly.

He added that under Adityanath's leadership, Uttar Pradesh is today recognised as the 'Expressway State'.

"The Purvanchal Expressway, Ganga Expressway, and Bundelkhand Expressway have today become not merely roads, but the very lifelines of the state. Today, Uttar Pradesh stands as a new symbol of development and trust," he said.

Highlighting that Uttar Pradesh has achieved a significant milestone in the energy sector, the petroleum and natural gas minister said that the state government is undertaking excellent work in the field of green energy.

With advances in the domains of biogas and compressed gas, the Uttar Pradesh government is working simultaneously to boost farmers' incomes and conserve the environment, he said, adding that the state has emerged as an outstanding example of the Prime Minister's 'Waste to Wealth' vision.

The Union minister also visited Gorakhnath Temple, offering prayers to Guru Gorakhnath and performing traditional rituals and prayers inside the sanctum sanctorum, seeking peace and welfare for all.

Adityanath welcomed him at the temple premises. During the visit, the temple's chief priest, Yogi Kamalnath, presented an angavastram of Shivgoraksha to the Union minister in the presence of the chief minister as a mark of honour.

Union Minister of State for Rural Development Kamlesh Paswan said that in the past, cricket enthusiasts from this area had to travel to cities like Delhi and Lucknow to watch matches.

Now, they will have the opportunity to witness international matches right here. IPL matches can also be hosted at this venue, he added.

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