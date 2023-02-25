U.P.: Man run over by train in Lucknow

A 45-year-old man died after a train hit him as he was trying to cross track at Khadri railway crossing in Jankipuram area here on Thursday, police said. The incident occurred around 4pm. The mishap occurred when the man was trying to cross track at Khadri railway crossing in Jankipuram area of Lucknow. (For Representation)

The deceased was identified as Brijlal of Sumirava in Sitapur district. He worked as a labourer there. “After the post-mortem examination, the body was handed over to the family,” said sub-inspector, Jankipuram police station, Suresh Kumar.