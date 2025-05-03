A Badaun man with a physical disability was allegedly murdered in Sambhal’s Chandausi last year by people who wanted to claim his insurance money, police said. UP man with disability murdered for insurance money; agent, 3 others arrested

The murder case was worked out when the police were investigating an interstate insurance scam that was unearthed in Sambhal in January this year and, in connection with which, 34 people had been jailed so far, they added.

Four people were arrested in connection with the murder of Dariya, which was portrayed as to have been caused by an accident, on July 31, 2024, Sambhal superintendent of police Krishan Kumar Bishnoi said. One of the accused works as an insurance policy agent at a private bank.

The murder case was investigated by Chandausi police for months. The accused first hit Dariya, who was in his late 20s, on his head with a hammer and then ran a vehicle over him, the SP said.

The arrested persons include Hariom alias Harihar Singh from Dhilwari area Badaun, his brother Vinod Pratap from Tarapur area of Chandausi, and Pankaj Raghav, the agent, from Raipur Kala in Sambhal. According to the SP, Pratap took ₹50,000 to carry out the murder. He hammered the man and then ran a vehicle over him.

From the possession of the accused, police recovered a hammer, a car, a passbook issued by the private bank’s branch in Chandausi, a debit card, a cheque book, a debit card of the deceased’s nominated brother Rajendra, insurance documents, two fake seals, a copy of the FIR, the post-mortem report, panchayatnama (inquest report), and a mobile phone. Also, Raghav’s phone had an insurance policy app installed in the name of the nominee.

According to ACP (South) Anukriti Sharma, investigation revealed that Hariom had gone to a bank in Chandausi to apply for a loan, where he met Raghav. While the loan wasn’t sanctioned due to Hariom’s poor credit score, the two conspired to take out an insurance policy in the name of Dariya, and then claim the amount after eliminating him, according to police.

Dariya’s death was initially registered to be due to an accident, but the case was later reopened and investigated.

Police found that under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Accidental Insurance Scheme, ₹5 lakh was credited to a bank account in the name of the deceased’s wife, Pooja. Another claim of ₹5.34 lakh was approved under another insurance policy on January 1. A total insurance amount of ₹10.68 lakh was received so far, while payouts from other policies are still pending.

Meanwhile, the insurance scam, which has roots in 12 states, came to light on January 17 when police intercepted an SUV in Sambhal and discovered a large amount of cash, and several PAN cards, debit cards, and forged documents. The ASP said the syndicate has duped hundreds of people.