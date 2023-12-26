close_game
U.P.: Massive fire in Lucknow's scrap market, goods worth lakhs gutted

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Dec 26, 2023 09:24 PM IST

A massive fire broke out in eight furniture shops in a scrap market in Keshav Nagar, Lucknow. Goods worth around ₹20 lakh were lost, but there were no casualties.

Items worth lakhs of rupees were gutted after a massive fire broke out in eight furniture shops in a scrap market in Keshav Nagar area near Madiyaon here on Monday night. It took five fire tenders nearly three hours to contain the blaze.

A massive fire broke out in eight old furniture shops in a scrap market in Lucknow on December 25 night. (Sourced)
A massive fire broke out in eight old furniture shops in a scrap market in Lucknow on December 25 night. (Sourced)

“Information of fire was received at 11:36 pm. Immediately, three fire tankers from fire station, Bakshi Ka Talab, one fire tanker each from fire stations Chowk and Indira Nagar were sent. A team of 50 fire personnel controlled the fire. There was no loss of life,” said fire station officer, Bakshi Ka Talab, Prashant Kumar.

As per Kumar, the shops caught fire rapidly because they were made of foil, bamboo and even wooden items due to which the fire engulfed the entire market in no time. Affected shopkeepers Danish, Zubair and Hanif claimed that goods worth around 20 lakh was lost in the blaze. “Since the fire was controlled in time, it did not reach the slum area behind,” they said.

