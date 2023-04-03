U.P. urban dev minister lays foundation stone of various projects in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh energy and urban development minister AK Sharma laid the foundation stone of development projects worth ₹52.75 crore in the city on Monday. These development works include around 9 km pipeline and RCC drain costing ₹45 crore in Faizullahganj. Speaking on the occasion, the minister said when completed these works will solve the problem of waterlogging and will help control the epidemics there. Uttar Pradesh energy and urban development minister AK Sharma also gave the keys of the houses constructed under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) to beneficiaries. (HT file)

He said the drain would solve the problem of Madhuban Vihar to Hariom Nagar, Chhoti Khadan, Kakauli , Gaurabhit Village, Ghaila Road Petrol Pump, Hanumanthapuram II, Durgapuri and Daudnagar areas. Sharma further said during the G20 summit meetings, the work of cleanliness, management and beautification here was appreciated all over the world. Along with this, the air index quality of the place has also improved.

He said the common people will also have to be vigilant so that full money is spent on the development works. He said during the BJP rule, the entire money released from the Centre and the U.P. government reached the public. During the earlier regimes, only 15 paise out of 100 used to reach the common man, he added.

Moreover, the minister also gave the keys of the houses constructed under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) to beneficiaries namely Ritu Verma, Sita, Lakshmi, Chhote Lal and Rajesh Lodhi.Under the scheme, out of total 26,845 sanctioned houses in Lucknow district, 24,559 have been completed.

Sharma also released the book “Vikas ki Raah Par Lucknow Uttar” which gives the account of the development works performed during the last one year. He gave certificates to 30 students who got technical education under the National Urban Livelihoods Mission (NULM).

Sharma also feted corporator Ranjit Singh for his efforts to clean the river Gomti. BJP legislator from Lucknow North seat was prominent among those present on the occasion.