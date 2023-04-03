Home / Cities / Lucknow News / U.P. urban dev minister lays foundation stone of various projects in Lucknow

U.P. urban dev minister lays foundation stone of various projects in Lucknow

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Apr 03, 2023 10:14 PM IST

Development projects worth ₹52.75 crore include around 9 km pipeline and RCC drain in Faizullahganj area in state capital

Uttar Pradesh energy and urban development minister AK Sharma laid the foundation stone of development projects worth 52.75 crore in the city on Monday. These development works include around 9 km pipeline and RCC drain costing 45 crore in Faizullahganj. Speaking on the occasion, the minister said when completed these works will solve the problem of waterlogging and will help control the epidemics there.

Uttar Pradesh energy and urban development minister AK Sharma also gave the keys of the houses constructed under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) to beneficiaries. (HT file)
Uttar Pradesh energy and urban development minister AK Sharma also gave the keys of the houses constructed under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) to beneficiaries. (HT file)

He said the drain would solve the problem of Madhuban Vihar to Hariom Nagar, Chhoti Khadan, Kakauli , Gaurabhit Village, Ghaila Road Petrol Pump, Hanumanthapuram II, Durgapuri and Daudnagar areas. Sharma further said during the G20 summit meetings, the work of cleanliness, management and beautification here was appreciated all over the world. Along with this, the air index quality of the place has also improved.

He said the common people will also have to be vigilant so that full money is spent on the development works. He said during the BJP rule, the entire money released from the Centre and the U.P. government reached the public. During the earlier regimes, only 15 paise out of 100 used to reach the common man, he added.

Moreover, the minister also gave the keys of the houses constructed under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) to beneficiaries namely Ritu Verma, Sita, Lakshmi, Chhote Lal and Rajesh Lodhi.Under the scheme, out of total 26,845 sanctioned houses in Lucknow district, 24,559 have been completed.

Sharma also released the book “Vikas ki Raah Par Lucknow Uttar” which gives the account of the development works performed during the last one year. He gave certificates to 30 students who got technical education under the National Urban Livelihoods Mission (NULM).

Sharma also feted corporator Ranjit Singh for his efforts to clean the river Gomti. BJP legislator from Lucknow North seat was prominent among those present on the occasion.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ak sharma centre city cleanliness energy foundation stone lakshmi management minister pipeline ranjit singh sita urban development uttar pradesh + 12 more
ak sharma centre city cleanliness energy foundation stone lakshmi management minister pipeline ranjit singh sita urban development uttar pradesh + 11 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 04, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out