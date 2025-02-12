Menu Explore
UP minister slams opposition for spreading lies about Mahakumbh

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Feb 12, 2025 08:08 AM IST

Minister Ravindra Jaiswal criticized Congress and SP for undermining the Mahakumbh, asserting 46 crore attendees and effective crowd management despite opposition claims.

Minister of state for stamp and registration Ravindra Jaiswal on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) for spreading lies about the Mahakumbh and the crowd terming them as anti-Sanatan.

Rush of devotees at the Sangam on the eve of 'Magh Purnima', during the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj. (PTI)
Rush of devotees at the Sangam on the eve of 'Magh Purnima', during the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj. (PTI)

“As many as 46 crore people have already visited the Mahakumbh because everyone wants to take a dip in the Sangam this time-an auspicious occasion that has come after 144 years,” he said. “But the Opposition, especially SP and the Congress, are mocking people’s faith by issuing irresponsible statements,” he added.

Referring to UP Congress president Ajay Rai’s remark in which he said that all managements in Varanasi had collapsed due to unmanaged crowd, Jaiswal said his statement resulted from disappointment over people’s surging faith in Sanatan.

He said many people who visited the Mahakumbh were also making it a point to visit the Kashi Vishwanath temple as well as Ayodhya. “Around 10 lakh people are visiting Kashi everyday and are having darshan at the Temple smoothly despite all constraints,” the minister claimed.

“Now, the opposition that opposed construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and renovation of Kashi Vishwanath Temple corridor is also spreading lies despite the best possible crowd management,” he said.

