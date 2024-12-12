Menu Explore
UP ministers hold four road shows for Mahakumbh

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 13, 2024 05:56 AM IST

UP science and technology minister Anil Kumar and minister of state for minorities welfare Danish Ali invited J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha and chief minister Omar Abdullah to Mahakumbh

LUCKNOW The UP government on Thursday held four road shows in Dehradun, Patna, Jammu and Panaji for the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. Ministers, who led the events, used the occasion to invite people to the mega fair and briefed the masses about the state government’s efforts to make the Mahakumbh a success, stated an official release.

Workers at construction site of ghat in preparation for the Mahakumbh, in Prayagraj. (AP Photo)
Workers at construction site of ghat in preparation for the Mahakumbh, in Prayagraj. (AP Photo)

UP minister for science and technology Anil Kumar and minister of state for minorities welfare, Muslim Waqf and Haj Danish Ali invited J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha and chief minister Omar Abdullah and the people to the Mahakumbh.

Minister for women welfare Baby Rani Maurya and minister of state for PWD Brajesh Singh led the road show in Dehradun and extended invitation to Uttarakhand governor lieutenant general Gurmit Singh and chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Minister for MSME Rakesh Sachan and minister of state (independent charge) Daya Shankar Singh led the road show in Patna while minister for prisons Dara Singh Chauhan and minister of state for jal shakti Ramkesh Nishad led the road show in Panaji.

