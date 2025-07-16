UP MLAs to learn use of AI during monsoon session of Assembly

LUCKNOW The upcoming monsoon session of the UP Assembly will see a special IIT-Kanpur designed class on artificial intelligence for legislators, aimed at motivating them to use technology for various legislative works. The course covers various aspects, including use of AI for writing laws and legal documents. (Pic for representation)

AI can track where government money is being spent, whether projects are on time, and if results are being achieved. All these features and their proper usage will be explained to lawmakers in the voluntary class that will be held on any one day of the monsoon session.

“The course has been designed by IIT-Kanpur. Senior professors from the institute will conduct the session, specially designed to help understand and motivate use of AI by our legislative members,” said Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana.

The course covers various aspects, including use of AI for writing laws and legal documents. Use of artificial intelligence in writing new bills, spotting legal problems and comparing similar laws in other states or countries will be explained.

“The impact of a new law can be understood by using AI and understanding people’s opinion too. AI uses reactions from social media, surveys or other such platforms and can help lawmakers understand opinion of people about a particular law. These would otherwise be a lengthy process for anyone,” said Mahana.

As artificial intelligence can translate text in many languages, the same can be explained for the understanding of members in the assembly. Another significant feature of digitisation of files, reports and bills will be explained so that a lawmaker can easily find them when needed.

“Spotting ethical problem...AI can help check if any lawmaker has hidden interest or is breaking any rules by looking at their assets or connections,” said Mahana.