UP mulls hike in compensation to hit-and-run mishap victims

LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh government is set to substantially increase compensation in hit-and-run accident cases. The cabinet is soon expected to give its nod to the transport department’s proposal that seeks to make separate rules to grant enhanced compensation under the State Road Safety Fund, said officials. Currently, the state’s compensation stands at ₹ 25,000 in case of death and ₹ 10,000 for injuries. (Pic for representation)

The compensation given on district magistrates' reports is seen to be too meagre. The Centre may give compensation separately under the Motors Vehicles Act.

“Under the newly drafted rules, the government plans to increase the payout to ₹5 lakh for fatalities and ₹2-4 lakh for injuries, depending on the seriousness and nature of injuries,” a senior transport department official said. “The rules under which the compensation is proposed to be granted will be known as Road Accident Relief Fund Rules,” he added.

The proposal is expected to be placed before the cabinet for approval soon, another senior official said, adding that the revised compensation structure was aimed at offering more substantial support to affected families, particularly in severe accident cases.

“The current compensation amounts are inadequate, given the rising cost of medical treatment and the financial burden on the victims’ families. The proposed increase seeks to address this gap,” the official stated.

Hit-and-run cases are road mishaps where the identity of the offending vehicle or driver remains unknown.

In January last year, the Supreme Court directed the Centre to consider amending the Motor Vehicles Act to enhance the compensation granted to the victims of hit-and-run accidents. The Act allows the victims to be paid a compensation of ₹2 lakh in case of death and ₹50,000 for injuries.

The court also observed that very few victims claimed compensation because they did not know about the existence of any such compensation scheme.

According to the last available National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) data, 954 hit-and run accidents were reported in Uttar Pradesh in 2022, in which 751 persons were killed and another 406 injured. The number is gradually increasing with the increase in the number of total road accidents in the state.