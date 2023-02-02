U.P.: NAAC team begins inspection of KGMU

A team of National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) began its three-day inspection of the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) campus on Thursday. The team started the inspection at around 9.30am. First, a presentation was given to the team at the vice chancellor office.

The eight-member team, including vice chancellor of Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) Prof (Dr) Jaspal Singh Sandhu, got divided into four sub-teams to visit different departments. GNDU is a A++ NAAC rated university.

Then the teams visited department of physiology, anatomy, bio-chemistry, paediatric, neurology, plastic surgery, community radio station, controller of examination and dean office, microbiology, urology, pathology and labs and treatment facilities. On Friday, the team will visit outreach facilities, including community health centre in Sarojini Nagar, run by the medical university.

To welcome the team, special arrangements were made on the campus by the medical university. “NAAC accreditation is done to give ranking based on the quality of services and level of activities on campus. NAAC helps raise standard or services and also helps attract students,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary, General Association of International Doctors.

The team will also consider self-assessment report that was submitted to the NAAC. The focus during inspection will be on quality of service and the number of people taking benefit on the campus.