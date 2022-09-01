U.P.: Newborn baby stolen from Meerut hospital recovered
Police have taken a woman and her husband into custody for interrogation in connection with the incident
Police recovered the newborn baby boy, allegedly stolen from Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial (LLRM) Medical College Hospital on Tuesday, from a house in Phoolbagh locality here late on Wednesday night.
The police have taken a woman and her husband into custody for interrogation in connection with the incident. Station house officer, medical college police station, Bacchu Singh said the accused Keshav alias Deepak was identified through video footage and he along with his team raided the house in Phoolbagh colony late on Wednesday and recovered the boy.
Deepak was known to the family and used to visit their house and head of the family lives in a temple. The SHO said the woman and his husband had been taken into custody for interrogation and raids were being conducted to arrest accused Deepak who had stolen the boy.
“Our priority was to recover the boy safely,” said Singh and added “those in custody would be interrogated to know the motive behind the crime”. In a complaint, Neetu, a resident of Mahalwala village in Kithore area, said he admitted his wife Dolly to the LLRMH where she gave birth to a male child. A youth who used to be present in the ward befriended Neetu and his wife and introduced himself as the caretaker of a patient undergoing treatment in the same ward.
The SHO said on Tuesday Neetu had to get his baby vaccinated and that youth accompanied him. Neetu requested him to hold the baby and went to bring the slip for vaccination. When he returned, the youth and Neetu’s baby were missing. He asked people around and after failing to locate them, he reported the matter to hospital administration which informed the police about the incident.
The police examined the CCTV cameras installed in the lobby of the hospital wherein the youth was spotted with the baby before disappearing. He was later identified as Deepak and following leads police recovered the boy.
Meanwhile, medical college principal Dr RC Gupta has formed a three-member team to investigate how the child was kidnapped from the hospital and also to fix the accountability of the staff who were on duty at the time of the incident.
He also ordered the staff to wear their uniforms and identity cards during duty and warned of disciplinary action against violators.
