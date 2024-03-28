U.P.: Notification issued for phase 2 LS polls, no papers filed on Day 1

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday issued notification for the second phase of Lok Sabha election in eight Uttar Pradesh constituencies, including Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bulandshahr (SC), Aligarh and Mathura. The last date for filing papers for the second phase election is April 4. The scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on April 5 and the last date for withdrawal of nomination is April 8. (For Representation)

Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa said, “With notification, the process for nomination commenced in the eight constituencies. On the first day (Thursday), no nomination was filed in any constituency. The filing of the nominations can be made between 11 am and 3 pm.”

The last date for filing papers for the second phase election is April 4. The scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on April 5 and the last date for withdrawal of nomination is April 8. Polling for the second phase will be held on April 26. The counting of votes in all the constituencies of Uttar Pradesh will be done on June 4.

Out of 8 Lok Sabha seats in the second phase, 7 are of general category while 1 is reserved for Scheduled Caste. The eight Lok Sabha constituencies are located in 9 districts. They are Amroha, Hapur, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Baghpat, Bulandshahr, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Aligarh and Mathura.

There are 1.67 crore voters in these 8 Lok Sabha constituencies. Of them, 90.11 lakh are male, 77.38 lakh female voters and 787 third gender electorate. There are a total 7,797 polling stations and 17,677 polling booths in the 8 constituencies.

First phase poll: 71 papers rejected

Meanwhile, returning officers rejected 71 out of 155 nominations filed for the first phase Lok Sabha election in 8 constituencies. The remaining 84 nomination papers were found valid.

CEO, Uttar Pradesh, Navdeep Rinwa said, “The last date for filing nominations for the first phase Lok Sabha election was March 27 and the scrutiny of nominations was done on Thursday. Total 155 nominations were filed for 8 seats. The 71 nominations have been rejected and 81 have been found valid. The last date for the withdrawal of the nomination papers is March 30.”

In Saharanpur 12 nomination papers were found valid, in Kairana 15, in Muzaffarnagar 11, in Bijnor 11, in Nagina (SC) 6, in Moradabad 13, in Rampur 6, while in Pilibhit 10 nomination papers were found valid.