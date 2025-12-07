UP now home to 18,568 startups, nearly 8,000 led by women: Govt

With proactive support, about 18,568 startups are currently active across Uttar Pradesh, of which nearly 8,000 are led by women entrepreneurs. This growth aligns with the state’s startup policy, which offers mentorship, financial assistance and technical support to emerging entrepreneurs, the government said on Sunday. According to the government, the state has emerged as the fourth-largest startup ecosystem in the country. (For representation)

Officials said the state’s IT and electronics policies have also given new momentum to the startup ecosystem, with Noida, Greater Noida, Lucknow, Kanpur and Gorakhpur emerging as major hubs for technology-driven startups. The government is also developing IT parks to make the state an attractive investment destination for global companies, they added.

According to startup sector expert Rajat Srivastava, the state’s robust startup policy is strengthening the ecosystem at a rapid pace. He said Uttar Pradesh is poised to become one of India’s leading startup hubs in the coming years. The state is also witnessing the rise of agri-tech startups, contributing to rural infrastructure and job creation. The government has allocated ₹1,000 crore to the UP Startup Fund and set up 63 incubation centres across 23 districts.

According to the state government, it is actively promoting startups in sectors such as artificial intelligence (AI), drones, med tech, blockchain, 5G, 6G, quantum computing, additive manufacturing, and space tech, with UP holding a distinct position in the national startup ecosystem today.

This transformation is not only accelerating economic growth but also channelling the energy of the youth, officials said, adding the government’s vision is to empower young people to become job creators rather than job-seekers. Startups have now taken root in all 75 districts, spanning sectors such as agri-tech, AI, drones, and fintech.

Currently, UP hosts two Soonicorn startups, including Class Plus and InShorts. The state’s startup ecosystem also includes Minicorns, which are startups with valuations surpassing one million dollars, officials noted.