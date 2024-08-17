U.P. only behind M.P. with over 28 lakh applicants for PM Vishwakarma Yojana

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the second-highest state in terms of applicants, following Madhya Pradesh, for the central government’s PM Vishwakarma Yojana. With over 2.8 million applicants, the state government plans to provide loans to those who complete a three-tier verification and training process, a government spokesperson said. Uttar Pradesh has received 28,42,247 applications via the Vishwakarma porta. (Sourced)

The state is committed to uplifting the living standards of the poor and marginalised through various schemes, with the PM Vishwakarma Yojana being one such initiative, he added.

So far, Uttar Pradesh has received 28,42,247 applications via the Vishwakarma portal. Madhya Pradesh leads with 29,18,456 applications. Of the applications in U.P, 14,10,723 have passed the first level of verification, 85,689 at the second level, and 43,026 have been approved at the third level.

It is worth noting that under the PM Vishwakarma Yojana 18 different trades, specified by the Government of India under the MSME sector, have been included which are carpenters, boat makers, weapon makers, blacksmiths, hammer and toolkit makers, locksmiths, stone breakers, jewellers, potters, cobblers, masons, basket, mat, and broom weavers, doll and toy makers, barbers, garland makers, washermen, tailors, and fishnet makers, he added.

The scheme is limited to individuals who have not received benefits from any state or central government scheme within the past five years. Beneficiaries will receive a PM Vishwakarma certificate and ID card, along with various benefits such as skill upgradation, toolkit incentives, credit support, digital transaction incentives, and marketing assistance.