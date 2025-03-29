U.P. orders closure of meat shops within 500 metres of religious places

The Uttar Pradesh government has issued a directive ordering closure of illegal slaughterhouses across the state and prohibiting meat shops within 500 metres of religious places, according to a government press release shared on Saturday. The order specifically mentions that no animal slaughter or meat sale should occur near religious places and temples, citing provisions from the UP Municipal Corporation Act 1959 and the Food Safety Acts of 2006 and 2011. (For Representation)

In an order issued by Amrit Abhijat, principal secretary, urban development department, all district magistrates, police commissioners, municipal commissioners and other local authorities have been instructed to take immediate action to shut down unauthorised slaughterhouses and enforce restrictions on meat sales near places of worship.

The directive cites previous government orders from 2014 and 2017 that aimed to prevent illegal slaughtering of animals. According to the document, the current administration has prioritised closing illegal slaughterhouses.

Confirming it, Amrit Abhijat told HT that in view of the festivity like Navratri, it’s time to respect the sensibility of the people in general. “This is a repeat of the previous order,” he said.

To implement this policy, district-level committees have been formed under respective district magistrates. These committees include representatives from the police, animal husbandry, transport, labour and health departments besides food safety administration and pollution control board.

The committees are tasked with conducting inspections of slaughterhouses, collecting data on daily animal slaughter, and reporting violations to the state government.

Additionally, the directive emphasises that during Ram Navami festival on April 6, special arrangements should be made to ensure that no animals are slaughtered and no meat is sold in shops on that day.

Officials have also been instructed to take punitive action against violators according to relevant laws and regulations. The government’s move is likely to impact meat vendors and businesses operating near religious sites across Uttar Pradesh.